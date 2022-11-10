Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market to Reach US $1.27 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing disease burden across the globe has been a key driver for the digestive enzyme supplements market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market size is estimated to reach $1.27 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The digestive enzyme's role for the body is to help the system digest food. More commonly they are released by the salivary gland and from the cell lining of the stomach-pancreas-and small intestine. The entire process is completed by breaking the large molecules or complex molecules into smaller ones. The smaller molecule can be taken throughout the body, and thereby helping the functionality. Amylase, as an enzyme is secreted by salivary glands and pancreas and helps in the digestion of carbohydrates. Similarly, lipase is conjured by the mouth-stomach-pancreas and helps in breaking fats into fatty acids and glycerol. Similarly, pepsin is secreted by the stomach and helps break off proteins to peptides and amino acids. Cholecystokinin is a peptide hormone that also helps in stimulating the digestion of fats and proteins. Similarly, trypsin also aids in the digestion of protein. Lactase is responsible for breaking down lactose, and many of the people suffering from such incidence are turned into lactose intolerant. The tendency of consumers for eating outdoor or packaged food owing to the rising urbanization trends along with the rise in digestive relative procedures amongst the growing geriatric population have been the key factors driving the Digestive Enzyme Supplements Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America’s digestive enzyme supplements market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising ailments pertaining to digestive health and other metabolic disorders caused by old age.

2. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the recent product launches, and the awareness pertaining to the beneficial effects of consuming such enzymes.

3. The tendency of consumers for eating outdoor or packaged food owing to the rising urbanization trends along with the rise in digestive relative procedures amongst the growing geriatric population have been the key factors driving the Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market. However, regulations and the growing market competition has narrowed down the earning potential.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Digestive Enzyme Supplements Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Plant-based segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the growing inclination of the trend of veganism. As of 2020, within the US around 9.6 million people are vegan, and a significantly greater number of people are trying to mix-match their diets with vegan. Owing to such reasons, the market would grow at a steadfast pace.

2. The online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The online third-party retailers are further elongating the discounts, moreover, they have reaped the payment facilitator to offer cash-backs if the sale is made through their channel.

3. The said strategy will help the online segment to grow. For example, Healthy-Hey digestive enzyme supplement MRP has been listed as INR 1300, however, Amazon offers discounts up to 40%, which makes the sales price attractive. Further, a 5-10% coupon on their website clubbed with payment facilitator discount can bring down the overall cost down to INR 550-575. Owing to such price differential the segment would grow attractively.

4. The digestive enzyme supplement market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant share of 38% as compared to the other counterparts in 2021.

5. It is owing to the widespread availability of products and a predominant knowledge of the use and medicinal benefits of such products. Nearly 25% of 1 in 4 Americans have some or the other gastro-intestinal problems, which further leads them to adapt to such supplements. Moreover, the North American region has an internet penetration of 94%, which is 29% higher than the world’s average. Owing to such factors, the region held a dominant share.

6. The disease burden pertaining to the pancreas and other digestive-related tract is growing, primarily due to old age. As per US CDC, the geriatric population would hold population domination of 25% by 2060, which currently stands close to 18%. Researchers have aided that with rising age, the body’s tendency to naturally produce enzymes such as lipase, protease, and amylase deplete, hence supplements are often given to counter the body’s low tendency.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digestive Enzyme Supplements industry are -

1. Klaire Labs

2. National Enzyme Company

3. ProteoZymes

4. Metagenics

5. Douglas Labs

