Infant Nutritional Premix Market size is forecast to reach US$290.3 Million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Increasing Innovations in Infant Nutritional Premix Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Infant Nutritional Premix Market size is estimated to reach $290.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Infant nutritional premix is a blend of essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals, nucleotides, and other functional ingredients used in infant products to enhance the overall nutritional value. Infant nutritional premixes are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of infant nutritional premixes made with vitamins, organic ingredients, probiotics, and amino acids. The rise in the recommendation of nutritional premixes made with nucleotides to build the immune system of infants, increase in the demand for infant nutritional premixes made with purified protein, rise in innovations in infant nutritional premixes, and the growing investment by the key players to develop high-quality infant nutritional premixes are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Infant Nutritional Premix Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North America Infant Nutritional Premix Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the adoption of infant nutritional premixes made with nucleotides.

2. The increase in the demand for infant nutritional premixes made with organic ingredients in supermarkets is driving the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment.

3. However, the high cost of infant nutritional premixes is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Infant Nutritional Premix Market.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Infant Nutritional Premix Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The growing investment by the key players to develop vitamin-based infant nutritional premixes is driving the growth of the Infant Nutritional Premix Market. The Nucleotides segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 2021-2026.

2. The Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as the growing inclination towards a sedentary lifestyle, advancements in technology, and the rise in the demand for infant nutritional premixes that are made with purified protein.

3. The Infant Nutritional Premix Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share with 29% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the rise in the adoption of infant nutritional premixes that are made with nucleotides in developed nations and the increase in the product launches by the key players.

4. Customers across the world are increasingly shifting towards customized premixes made with purified protein owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of fortified infant products. The key players across the world are also focusing on developing customized mineral and vitamin premixes, which is further propelling the growth of the Infant Nutritional Premix Market.

5. The key players in the market are increasing their investment to carry out various research and development activities for developing quality infant nutritional premixes made with nucleotides, organic ingredients, and probiotics. However, the high cost of infant nutritional premixes is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Infant Nutritional Premix Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Infant Nutritional Premix industry are -

1. Redox

2. Nestle S.A

3. Stern Vitamin

4. Royal Friesland Campina

5. DSM

