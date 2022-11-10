Global Collagen Casings Market Share Worth US$2.9 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The spiraling popularity of sausages and broadening meat consumption are Anticipated to Boost Product Demand in Global Collagen Casings Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Collagen Casings Market size is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Collagen casings are fabricated from connective tissues or skins of animals. These sausage skins are frequently taken into account while preparing several processed and functional foods such as beef sticks, hot dogs, frankfurters, and others. Owing to the fact that they are made from naturally occurring protein they are deemed innocuous to use and eat. As compared to natural casings, collagen casings decrease waste and save a lot of money. As a result, they are a comparatively appropriate selection for manufacturers and consumers around the globe. Besides high flexibility and uniformity which makes the overall management and packaging process more relaxed, their overall appearance and taste that they confer to the sausages have drawn the eyes of millions of consumers toward themselves. In addition to that, Collagen casings are highly versatile and suitable for making varieties of sausages and have a longer shelf life of up to 1-2 years, provided if stored in an ideal storage location (cool and dry environment). Last but not least, collagen casings can be used straight away after opening the package and do not require prior soaking. The global collagen casings market outlook is fairly positive owing to proliferating usage of ground & processed meat and dietary supplements. Nevertheless, various advantages over natural and fibrous casings including flexibility and mechanical strength, augmenting meat consumption, confrontable disposable incomes due to economic prosperity, strengthening the chain of modern distribution channels are the factors set to drive the growth of the Global Collagen Casings Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. Geographically, the North America Collagen Casings Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Growing demand due to the versatile nature of such sausage skins and massive push on research and developmental activities is said to be a pre-eminent driver driving the growth of the Global Collagen Casings Market.

2. Rising voices for welfare and ethical treatment of animals, unstable supply chain due to virus outbreaks, and easy availability of plastic casings are the factors said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Collagen Casings Market report.

1. The foods segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the re-entry of foodservice providers into business following infection curb.

2. The online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to changing perception of people toward e-commerce platforms. COVID-19 outbreak has given every possible reason to people for making online purchases an inextricable part of their lives.

3. The Global Collagen Casings Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 42% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as high living conditions due to widescale modernization.

4. As a result, the disposable incomes of people have ascended to a point where consumers do not have to think twice before making a purchase. For instance, in 2021, Bangladesh's GDP per capita (PPP terms) was revolving around $5,733 whereas, Indian GDP per capita (PPP terms) was $7,319.

5. According to Cause IQ, currently, there are 45,836 animal organizations in the United States. Combined, these animal organizations employ 139,527 people, earn more than $12 billion in revenue each year, and have assets of $28 billion. Sausage Casings do not come into existence out of thin air, millions of animals worldwide are slaughtered for their intestines and hides.

The top 5 players in the Global Collagen Casings industry are -

1. Nippi Collagen

2. Viscofan

3. Selo B.V.

4. Oversea Casings Company

5. ViscoTeepak Holding

