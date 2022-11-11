The Scholars of Sustenance Food Rescue Non-Profit to step up to the G20 plate, supporting the theme: Sustainability
Scholars of Sustenance is an environmental non-profit charity working to address issues of food insecurity, food waste, and climate actionDENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, November 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our world is suffering! The United Nations Emissions Gap Report released days ago for COP-27 by UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre (UNEP-CCC) shows the huge problem with Methane gases, worse than CO2 and emitted from all food waste landfills. Scholars of Sustenance as a food rescue foundation is an environmental non-profit charity working diligently to address issues of food insecurity, food waste, and climate action, supporting the G20 mission and encouraging our hospitality partners to seize on the G20 momentum to make a conscious impact toward creating sustainable tourism and supporting food security in society.
"During this huge event a lot of food will necessarily go to waste, and we invite hotels, restaurants, merchants, and food producers to donate any edible surplus food." Not only breakfast, but also lunch, dinner, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events, and their daily productions for bakeries and businesses alike can be one-time large food donations. SOS will get them safely distributed immediately to food recipients, preventing the massive amount of food ending up in landfills and producing harmful gasses to our planet. We are confident that our hospitality partners and businesses all want to help create a sustainable environment and protect our island, especially in the spirit of the G20." said the founder of Scholars of Sustenance, Bo H Holmgreen.
The 2022 G20 presidency is held by Indonesia, with the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger." Indonesia's G20 presidency is expected to infuse a new spirit in the creation of a world order that not only provides shared prosperity, but also ensures the sustainability of life in the future. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, topics such as Environment and Climate Sustainability, including global food security and climate change, are discussed at G20 supporting events. Indonesia is proud to hold these talks as the country itself is the second largest food waster in the world, working on reducing the impact.
In appreciation, SOS is giving all G20 one-time donors the opportunity to be in their special program called "SOS G20 Surplus Food Race," which begins as soon as the companies sign up to donate food, giving them a head start on SOS's next year's normal program as G20 GOLD DONORS. Normally all SOS Food donors are started with minimal impact on kitchen staff, then later trained by SOS to minimize general food waste and maximizing the use of unavoidable waste, whereas this is a one-time emergency program to help G20 avoid the food waste. SOS takes full responsibility for food safety and costs of distribution in SOS’ cooling trucks. Food donors actually save costs on trash removal and can be proud of the food surpluses going to much better purposes than the landfill.
All any donor has to do is sign up now by contacting an SOS Food Hunter and agreeing on the best pickup time on the SOS cool chain routes. Don’t throw good nutrition away, send it to those in need!
SOS Indonesia since 2017 has partnered with over a hundred large Food Donors in Bali, consisting of hotels, restaurants, retailers, and food manufacturers. SOS Indonesia proudly served 2.5 million nutritious meals in Bali during Covid and 24 million meals since inception in Thailand. SOS has recently doubled its goal to 50 million meals in 3 countries by 2025, thereby reducing methane gasses and contributing to the CIRCULAR ECONOMY of Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.
For G20, the more food donated, the more we save the Balinese environment, the more people in Bali will be less hungry, the air cleaner, and the more chance for the donor to be on the Top Ten G20 GOLD Food Donors and get the head-start for Scholars of Sustenance’s next year’s recognition program.
