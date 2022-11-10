Silane Market size is estimated to reach US$1.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Silane Market size is estimated to reach US$1.6 billion by 2027 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silane market size is estimated to reach US$1.6 billion by 2027 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Silane is an inorganic chemical compound that is a hydride of silicon hydride and has rich reducing, mechanical and electrical properties. The compound due to its high shear strength and anti-corrosive nature has high plays necessary functions such as adhesion promoter, coupling agents and dispersing agent. The market demand for silane is significantly influenced by its high applicability in adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, semiconductors and fabrics in major end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, textiles and power generation. Factors such as high automotive production, bolstering the growth of the construction sector, increase in renewable power generation capacity and high production of textile fabrics are driving the growth in the silane industry. However, the growing price of silane is anticipated to pose a challenge to the growth of the silane industry, thereby negatively affecting the silane market size during the forecast period. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Silane witnessed a decrease in its market demand in major sectors such as automotive and building & construction which decreased the market revenue of the silane industry, thereby negatively impacting the silane industry outlook.

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Silane industry on account of high automotive production and the undertaking of various construction projects which is driving the market demand for silane in the region.

2. Growing renewable power generation will boost the demand for silane in the wind and solar energy for turbine blade and solar cells application which will positively impact the silane industry outlook during the forecast period.

3. The imbalance between the industrial demand and supply of silane has resulted in an increase in its prices which could restrain its market growth, thereby negatively impacting silane market size during the forecast period.

1. Metal substrate held the largest share in the Silane market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growing usage of metals ranging from highly reactive magnesium to stainless steel in major end-use industries of saline such as automotive and building & construction has boosted silane’s demand in these sectors for coating application thereby contributing to the metal segment growth during the forecast period.

2. The automotive sector held the largest share in the Silane market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. With the increase in automotive production, the demand for silane for adhesives & sealants and paints & coatings applications is also anticipated to increase, thereby positively impacting the market growth of silane in the automotive sector during the forecast period.

3. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Silane market share in 2021 up to 41%. Flourishing application of saline in adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, semiconductors and fiberglass are driving its demand in major end-users such as automotive, building & construction and electrical and electronics.

1. Evonik Industries

2. Dow Corporation

3. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

4. Hengda Silane Technologies

5. Genesee Polymers Corporation

