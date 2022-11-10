Submit Release
“THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS LIST”, ETAP’s Original Broadway-Style Holiday Musical

Actor is standing on a table with her arms in the air. Dancers surround her with "jazz hands". The setting is a glamorous North Pole.

Encore Theatrical Arts Project performance at the Richard J. Ernst Theater.

Ragdoll is making a funny face with "jazz hands".

Encore Theatrical Arts Project performance at the Richard J. Ernst Theater.

Big elves and little elves are doing a dance kick-line.

Encore Theatrical Arts Project performance at the Richard J. Ernst Theater.

Chaos ensues when one North Pole elf tries to worm his way onto Santa’s prestigious Wish Fulfillment Squad. For tickets, go to www.encore-tap.org

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Encore Theatrical Arts Project presents an original Broadway-style holiday musical, THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS LIST. Chaos ensues when one North Pole elf, Chip, tries to worm his way onto Santa’s exceptionally prestigious Wish Fulfillment Squad. Will he convince Harvey that he’s the elf for the job? Or will the Ragdolls, Toy Soldiers, and other fantastical characters get in the way?

THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS LIST is a glamorous and dazzling holiday musical appropriate for audiences of all ages! It features over 30 performers, creative choreography, elaborate sets, stunning costumes, and over 20 musical numbers. Please visit our website for tickets and Girl Scout program details: www.encore-tap.org ($25 - $40). With just 11 performances, the show opens on December 10th and wraps up on December 18th at the Richard J. Ernst Theater located at the NOVA Annandale Campus in Annandale, VA.

WHO: Encore Theatrical Arts Project
WHAT: Original Broadway-Style Holiday Musical
WHERE: Richard J. Ernst Theater, NOVA Annandale Campus
WHEN: December 10th-18th
HOW: www.encore-tap.org

SHOW TIMES & DATES:
Saturday December 10th at 12:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm
Sunday December 11th at 12:00pm, 4:00pm
Friday December 16th at 7:30pm
Saturday December 17th at 12:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm
Sunday December 18th at 12:00pm, 4:00pm

WEBSITE: www.encore-tap.org
PHONE: (703) 222-5511
EMAIL: encoreperformers@verizon.net

Raynor van der Merwe
Encore Theatrical Arts Project
+1 703-222-5511
encoreperformers@verizon.net
OFFICIAL FIRST LOOK AT THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS LIST

