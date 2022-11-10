“THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS LIST”, ETAP’s Original Broadway-Style Holiday Musical

Encore Theatrical Arts Project performance at the Richard J. Ernst Theater. Encore Theatrical Arts Project performance at the Richard J. Ernst Theater. Encore Theatrical Arts Project performance at the Richard J. Ernst Theater.

Chaos ensues when one North Pole elf tries to worm his way onto Santa’s prestigious Wish Fulfillment Squad. For tickets, go to www.encore-tap.org

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encore Theatrical Arts Project presents an original Broadway-style holiday musical, THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS LIST. Chaos ensues when one North Pole elf, Chip, tries to worm his way onto Santa’s exceptionally prestigious Wish Fulfillment Squad. Will he convince Harvey that he’s the elf for the job? Or will the Ragdolls, Toy Soldiers, and other fantastical characters get in the way?THE PERFECT CHRISTMAS LIST is a glamorous and dazzling holiday musical appropriate for audiences of all ages! It features over 30 performers, creative choreography, elaborate sets, stunning costumes, and over 20 musical numbers. Please visit our website for tickets and Girl Scout program details: www.encore-tap.org ($25 - $40). With just 11 performances, the show opens on December 10th and wraps up on December 18th at the Richard J. Ernst Theater located at the NOVA Annandale Campus in Annandale, VA.WHO: Encore Theatrical Arts ProjectWHAT: Original Broadway-Style Holiday MusicalWHERE: Richard J. Ernst Theater, NOVA Annandale CampusWHEN: December 10th-18thHOW: www.encore-tap.org SHOW TIMES & DATES:Saturday December 10th at 12:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pmSunday December 11th at 12:00pm, 4:00pmFriday December 16th at 7:30pmSaturday December 17th at 12:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pmSunday December 18th at 12:00pm, 4:00pmWEBSITE: www.encore-tap.org PHONE: (703) 222-5511EMAIL: encoreperformers@verizon.net

