Ellie Malouf Celebrates Ahoy Club Success With Top New York Icons
Haute luxury with the world's finest Ahoy ClubMIAMI, FL, US, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to setting sail on the high seas, no one delivers the luxury yachting experience like Ahoy Club, the world's fastest-growing digital marketplace for superyachts. If the name sounds familiar, it's mostly because many of the A-list and jet-setting crowd have been seen aboard one of their magnificent vessels which are known to cater to the elite. Founded by the Malouf family of Sydney, Australia, who bring decades of experience in chartering, owning, managing, and building the most spectacular superyachts in the world, Ahoy Club provides superstar service to superstars on a daily basis.
It is now also possible to take over the high tides in haute luxury with the world's finest 230' superyacht, the CORAL OCEAN. Known for transforming the yachting industry with unparalleled charters, Ahoy Club most recently rebuilt the world's most famous yacht. Owned by the Malouf family and built by the famed Lurssen Shipyard, the impressive CORAL OCEAN continues to be known as the number-one superyacht in the world. Originally built by Jon Bannenberg, or the "godfather" of superyacht design, this restoration by the Malouf family has ensured that her legacy lives on. With incredible decor and attention to detail, guests will be able to make an impression in every port on CORAL OCEAN which is now available for charter in the Caribbean, Bahamas and the Mediterranean.
During the last two prestigious Fort Lauderdale yacht shows, New York and Florida’s most prominent elite including entrepreneur Jordan Belfort and his wife, Cristina Invernizzi, sporting goods mogul Mitchell Modell, the owner of Miami’s famous club E11EVEN, Marc Roberts, TV personality & wine-specialist Kavita Channel, billionaire Chris Burch, the owner of Claudio’s restaurant in the Hamptons, Michael Glovaski, Ian Behar and many others celebrated the ship's iconic status.
https://ahoyclub.com
Stephanie Milam
Glo Agency
+1 786-623-3911
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other