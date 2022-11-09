Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,342 in the last 365 days.

Manchin, Capito Announce $478K to Promote Internet Safety for West Virginia Children

November 09, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $478,652 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs (OJP) for the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The funding will be dispersed through the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and will help combat child sexual exploitation and prosecute sexual predators who operate on the Internet.


“All West Virginians deserve to feel safe and secure in their communities, including while using the Internet. Online crimes against children are especially heartbreaking, which is why I am pleased the DOJ is investing more than $478K to protect West Virginia youth and prosecute sexual predators who operate on the Internet. The funding announced today will help provide digital forensic examinations, strengthen technical assistance for law enforcement agencies, bolster critical victim services for affected children and their families and aid in the implementation of preventive measures. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance public safety for young West Virginians across the Mountain State," said Senator Manchin.


“Protecting our children, whether it be when they are in school or while they are online, is important for many reasons, especially as we continue to progress in an increasingly digital age,” Senator Capito said. “I’m pleased to see that the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is receiving this needed financial support to strengthen their capabilities that will ultimately help further protect our children from online crime.”


The West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is managed by the West Virginia State Police and is designed to provide support to all West Virginia law enforcement agencies investigating technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation. The funding will allow the agencies to provide digital forensic examinations, enhance training and technical assistance, strengthen victim services for affected youth and their families and invest in preventative measures through community outreach. The program will also bolster partnerships with federal and state prosecutors to quickly resolve these cases with evidence-based strategies.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin, Capito Announce $478K to Promote Internet Safety for West Virginia Children

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.