LEE Plumbing Announces Free Hot Water Tank Giveaway
Tulsa plumbing company celebrating Christmas with free hot water tank and install for family in need.TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEE Plumbing ᐧ Heat & Air ᐧ Electric is looking for a family in need to bless this holiday season. In honor of the Christmas season, LEE wants to bless a Tulsa area family with a free 50-gallon gas hot water tank. LEE will provide the tank and the installation, they just need the community’s help in identifying a deserving family.
“Our business has been very blessed by the Tulsa community since we opened in 2003,” said HVAC and Plumbing Manager Steve Robinett.
“With the cost of living what it is right now, we wanted to do something to help make the holiday season a little more affordable and a little brighter for a Tulsa family.”
The only requirement is that the family being nominated must have an existing gas water heater hookup.
The giveaway is open to anyone in the greater Tulsa metropolitan area and nominations can be submitted online at https://www.leeworksok.com/blessafamily/ by December 1st.
LEE Plumbing ᐧ Heat & Air ᐧ Electric has been providing both residential and commercial electrical services since 2003 and has been offering plumbing and HVAC since 2019. The locally owned and operated business provides everything from basic repairs and maintenance to full plumbing, electrical, and HVAC work on new home construction and remodels.
