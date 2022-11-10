Mamu, A New Mushroom-Based Food Source, Launches November 10
Created by Sempera Organics and Chef Srijith Gopinathan, available In Select California Restaurants
Mamu has the potential to create a new category of food that can fundamentally shift consumer perception and adoption of alternatives to traditional animal proteins.”MORGAN HILL, CA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mamu, a new pillar of sustainable food, launches today, November 10, 2022. A flavor-forward food source made from three popular mushroom species and chickpeas, Mamu is a first of its kind ingredient, created specifically for the use in modern kitchens everywhere. Mamu seeks to be a natural meat-free source to create delicious center-of-the-plate meals. Mamu was born when Sempera Organics’ team of mushroom experts and its two-Michelin starred, Chief Culinary Officer, Chef Srijith Gopinathan joined forces to solve the future of sustainable food.
— Scott May, Head of MISTA
Mamu is made with a few key ingredients - shiitake, king oyster, and white button mushrooms, chickpeas, canola oil, and water. Utilizing both the mycelium (the root-like structure of the mushroom) as well as the fruiting body (the recognizable part of any mushroom), Sempera Organics has created a sustainable and regenerative whole food source using its proprietary technology. Mycelium is fast growing, economical, and ferments the chickpeas to make it more bioavailable, lectin free, and enhances its flavor. Naturally packed with umami, Mamu has a depth of savoriness that only mushrooms deliver.
“Mamu retains moisture throughout the cooking process, resulting in a juicy, flavorful experience” says Chef Gopinathan. “It freezes well, thaws and cooks quickly, easily absorbing flavor and yields a delicious finished meal every time.” he added. Currently offered in a ground texture, Mamu is endlessly adaptable and designed to be a workhorse ingredient in the kitchen. The Sempera Organics team has use-tested Mamu for a wide range of applications - Mamu can be sautéed, grilled, fried, baked, poached, broiled, seared and emulsified.
Sempera Organics started out creating functional ingredients using its fungi-as-a-platform technology. Its science and technology process allows Sempera to go from Spore to Store ready finished ingredients at scale under one roof. Today, Sempera’s functional ingredients ship to dietary supplement and functional food and beverage brands around the world. In early 2022, Sempera Organics was invited to join MISTA, a San Francisco-based, prestigious food innovation platform. "Sempera Organics’ launch of Mamu is an important milestone for the food industry," said Scott May, Head of MISTA. "Mamu has the potential to create a new category of food that can fundamentally shift consumer perception and adoption of alternatives to traditional animal proteins."
In the crowded field of plant-based products, Sempera Organics CEO/Founder and the visionary behind Mamu, Nirmal Nair sought to create a meat alternative that passed the taste, texture and health tests where many others fail. While many of Mamu’s competitors are ultra-processed and contain chemicals, Mamu is mildly processed, high in fiber, non-GMO, and free from known allergens, gluten, soy, and cholesterol. “When creating Mamu we thought to ourselves - wouldn’t it be cool to have a tasty food source, made from mushrooms in the fewest steps possible that was clean, chemical free, and tasted delicious?” explains Nair. “So we set out to do just that. People are open to eating less meat, but don’t want to give up on the joy of eating their favorite delicious meals. Mamu is that no-compromise solution.”
Mamu is available now for direct delivery to restaurants and food service in the San Francisco Bay Area. Interested parties can reach out through the eatmamu.com website to get test samples. “Mamu’s journey has just begun. We are actively seeking feedback from chefs and restaurateurs to improve the ingredient and make it truly impactful”, says Chef Gopinathan. Starting today, Mamu based dishes will be on the menu at Ettan in Palo Alto and soon in other Bay Area restaurants.
