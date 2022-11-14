FNLD GRVL Race Registration Opens November 15th
Registration opens at 9am MT/4pm GMT for FNLD GRVL, a premier gravel cycling event formulated by F1 driver Valtteri Bottas and the team behind SBT GRVL.LAHTI, FINLAND, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration opens tomorrow, November 15th at 9am MT/4pm GMT for the inaugural FNLD GRVL event set for June 10, 2023 in Lahti, Finland. Racers from around the world will soon be able to sign up for one of only 1,500 spots in the gravel cycling event formulated by F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, SBT GRVL Owner Amy Charity, and Professional Cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.
With both the Visit Lahti board of tourism and the City of Lahti involved in the event, riders and visitors can expect Finnish hospitality on full display explains FNLD GRVL Co-Founder and Partner Valtteri Bottas.
“A ticket to FNLD GRVL is more than just a race entry, it’s a passport to my hometown of Lahti. I’m excited to have this chance to show riders from all over the world what we have to offer here on the gravel roads of Finland, and why it is important to preserve these natural resources.”
In addition to bringing awareness to climate change and environmental sustainability through advocacy initiatives, the weekend will also feature daily social rides, an expo, and partner activations; a concept that has made SBT GRVL a success in the United States, says SBT GRVL Owner Amy Charity.
“Gravel events have been building momentum in America over the last few years and have become just as much about the experience as the race itself. We’re excited to take what we’ve done in Steamboat, Colorado for SBT GRVL and bring it to a European stage.”
The three official race routes will not be finalized until 2023, however, preliminary courses are now available on Strava and are expected to remain similar.
The Midnight Sun Route (177km)
The Lakes Route (77km)
The Forest Route (40km)
For racers looking to enhance their weekend experience, limited VIP packages are now available to purchase on the FNLD GRVL website and include a Thursday morning coffee and pastry ride with Valtteri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell, as well as weekend access to a VIP lounge in Lahti Sports Center. A very limited number of VIP Gold Experience packages include lodging, airport transfers, mechanic and kart race experience with Valtteri followed by an intimate dinner and reception.
Sponsors include Canyon, Castelli, Zipp, SRAM, Strava, Schwalbe, Giro, O/TH, Visit Lahti, City of Lahti and Lahden Pyöräilijät Sports Club. For more information visit FNLDGRVL.com. Contact info@sbtgrvl for more information.
