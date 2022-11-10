The first family resort to be opened in Iceland
After reconstruction of the hotel and improvement of more than 50 ha of land, there is going to be the first family resort opened by the end of 2023 in Iceland.REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grand project will be located in South Iceland, while in total 12 hotels are going to be reconstructed in two years across Iceland.
The family resort Legendary Family Resort will be located in Rangáring ytra municipality, which is surrounded by more than 40 of Iceland’s favorite tourist attractions. For the active guests, there will be minigolf, an ice rink, table tennis, and a shooting range to try themselves in the active sports. The resort will also feature onsite horse stables with a large riding arena and other areas for the equestrian sports.
For those seeking a more peaceful time, the place will offer a panoramic lounge with a fireplace and a bar, a cinema with a great movie line-up, and a SPA featuring saunas, including a cryosauna, hot tubs, a gym, and yoga rooms. And for the little guests, there will be a playground, as well as a nursery room for the younger children and a unique graffiti wall for the teenagers.
The resort will be developed and realized, following sustainability principles and applying environment-friendly solutions. The developers together with the project management will seek to support the local communities throughout the construction and operation of the resort.
"It is an unprecedented project, and Legendary Hotels & Resorts sees a lot of potential in it. I would like to thank the local municipality for its cooperation during the development of this project. Both the local municipality and Iceland's entire tourism industry will greatly benefit from this project," says Dmitrijs Stals, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Legendary Hotels & Resorts. He believes the resort will be just as attractive for foreign tourists as for the locals, with the latter making up to 30–40% of the total number of visitors. It is estimated that on average, a family will stay at the resort for 4 to 5 nights.
About Legendary Hotels & Resorts, ehf.:
Legendary Hotels & Resorts ehf. is incorporated in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. The company has 12 projects in Iceland. Each hotel concept is based on decades of experience in the hospitality industry and the studies of its viability done by the top consulting and accounting firms.
Madara Kviesite
Legendary Hotels & Resorts ehf.
+354 449 9999
madara@legendaryhotels.com