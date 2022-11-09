Private, Contemporary Estate in Piney Point Village, Houston, Texas to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

27 Mott Lane | Houston, TX Modern architectural masterpiece with elegant finishes Smart technology throughout the home Constructed with steel, concrete, and glass 8.7 wooded acres with nature reserve providing privacy

In cooperation with Bobby Frank of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, 27 Mott Lane will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nature-lover’s paradise awaits at this elegant estate that is tucked away in Houston’s Piney Point Village. 27 Mott Lane will auction in December via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Bobby Frank of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $27.5 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 8–14 December, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

A view of Buffalo Bayou is rivaled by the estate’s contemporary steel, concrete, zinc, and glass by architects Stern & Bucek. Enter the grand entry’s reception area and floor-to-ceiling wall of windows overlooking a lake-like water inlet and the estate’s five-acre wildlife reserve. View Houston’s native plant life and woodland deity from every room, framed by windows that bathe finishes and design in natural light. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen, featuring an onyx island flanked by cabinetry of zebra and limba wood. The formal dining room opens fully to a balcony overlooking the wooded ravine and saltwater lap pool below.

Piney Point Village is one of Houston, Texas’s most coveted residential areas. Just west of the Inner Loop, Piney Point and its five sister communities form the Memorial Villages: six upscale areas with both urban and suburban living, all within minutes from the metropolis of Houston’s core. The property is minutes away from the City Centre, River Oaks District, Uptown Park, and Highland Village for shopping and dining. Pine trees and paths await in the 1,466-acre natural escape of Memorial Park: enjoy the five miles of trails just beyond your backyard. Downtown Houston, and the world’s largest Medical Center are minutes away.

27 Mott Lane is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

