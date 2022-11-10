Cookbook Author Anne-Marie Bonneau Wins Silver Taste Canada Award by Turning Waste Into Gold

Canadian edition of The Zero-Waste Chef cookbook

Bonneau's award-winning book shows readers how reducing waste food not only saves money but results in tastier dishes

“There is zero downside to wasting less food,” says Bonneau.” — Anne-Marie Bonneau

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rate of food inflation hitting highs not seen for over 40 years, consumers are feeling the pinch. Meanwhile, every year, worldwide, a third of the food produced goes to waste, with Americans and Canadians wasting food at even higher rates. And to add fuel to the fire, that wasted food exacerbates climate change. No one wants to throw out food but how can they easily avoid it?

Recognizing the difficulties people face when trying to reduce food waste, Anne-Marie Bonneau, the friendly voice behind the popular blog Zero-Waste Chef, wrote the book that helps readers not only slash their food waste (and plastic waste), but save money and eat more delicious food in the process: The Zero-Waste Chef, Plant-Forward Recipes for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet (Penguin Canada, April 13, 2021). And on Monday night in Toronto, Bonneau won a coveted silver Taste Canada award for her important and timely work.

In her 11 years of living with as little food waste, plastic waste and stuff as possible, Bonneau has preached that “zero waste” is above all an intention, not a hard-and-fast rule. Because, sure, one person eliminating all their waste is great, but thousands of people doing 20 percent better will have a much bigger impact. And most of us likely already have all the tools we need to begin.

Filled with tips, end-of-recipe ideas for using up all of your food—so you shop less and throw away less food and packaging—this award-winning cookbook goes beyond recipes and serves as a guide to a life with less waste. It enables readers to quickly get started with what can be a daunting task: reducing both food and plastic waste in the kitchen.

“There is zero downside to wasting less food,” says Bonneau. “And I really stress that word ‘less.’ Most people can’t eliminate all of their food waste but just about everyone can reduce it.”

Chef Michael Smith, author of Real Food, Real Good, has this to say about The Zero-Waste Chef: “The choices we make in our kitchen profoundly affect our environment. Anne-Marie’s insightful words and flavorful recipes will help you find your best path forward.”

About Anne-Marie Bonneau: ANNE-MARIE BONNEAU writes the popular food blog Zero-Waste Chef. A Canadian transplant living in the San Francisco Bay Area, Anne-Marie has lived plastic-free since 2011. She shows others how reducing their trash not only benefits the planet but will also satisfy their taste buds, improve their well-being and boost their bank accounts. She has been featured in the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the Toronto Star, The National, CTV Morning, Elle Canada, Treehugger and more.