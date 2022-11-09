A Fashionable Sophomore Showing: Albright College Returns to the Runways of NYFW

The Designers of Albright College NYFW September 2022

The world of fashion had 8 new reasons to celebrate when Albright College took to the runways of NYFW with its “8 Collections” Fashion Show.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the second straight year, Albright College , a Liberal Arts based fashion design, merchandising and costume design program based on a historic campus in Reading, PA, sent collections from 6 recent graduates and 2 current students down the celebrated runways of NYFW.Found in the 8 collections was a wide range of inspirations ranging from the opening collection “Déjà Vu” by Smithtown, NY designer Jennifer Raineri, which was inspired by menswear styles during the Regency Period of history. The bow details at the necklines and button front detailing of many of the designer’s looks truly married the inspiration with the looks that walked the runway. Camille Fuller, presented a collection of naturally dyed ensembles under the title “Earth’s Confections” that showed that vibrant, contemporary fashion can indeed be environmentally friendly. Philadelphia, PA’s Na’Yalaijah Fournillier, took a slightly different take on the message of environmentalism with her collection of upcycled denim silhouettes that pushed forward her theme of “renewal”.The keystone collection of the evening was presented by returning designer Liz Polley, who showed a collection inspired by the various places visited on her travels during the numerous relocations her career has required. Now hailing from King of Prussia, PA, Polley is not only returning to the runway for a second year, having debuted at Albright’s first showing in September of 2021, but she has just recently returned to her alma mater as a Professor in the Costume Design Department.Centreville, VA native Nicholas Kedge presented his take on gender fluidity with his collection, entitled “Pollan”, of edgy pieces that evoked feelings of 1980s runway looks while feeling wholly updated and now. Baltimore, MD was well represented by designer Olivia Connor who showed her elegant dressy sportswear collection named “Bittersweet” which, according to the designer “was a beautiful representation of the beauty that can emerge from the pain of loss.”York, PA native, Jonathan Otero, presented an dressy sportswear/evening wear collection entitled “A Force of Colour” that celebrated the vibrancy of color with every stitch.The show concluded in a powerful, dramatic fashion when Ligonier, PA native costume design major, Sarah Kim, presented her “Haunted Garden” collection of Goth-inspired eveningwear that walked to a truly ghostly version of Roy Orbison’s “Crying” in Spanish (“Llorando”) by Rebekkah Del Rio from the soundtrack of David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive”.In the audience was Influencer & author, Caroline Vazzana , herself a graduate of the Albright College fashion program. Of her being there to support the students, Vazzana said, “I’m so excited I could come out tonight & support my alma mater, Albright College, on their latest New York Fashion Week show! I always love supporting emerging designers & am so happy to be here for these eight designers! The collections were so beautiful, & you could just feel the energy & excitement from everyone in the crowd as the models made their way down the runway! Congratulations to Albright College & to all of the incredibly talented designers, I can’t wait to see what each does next!”Fashion Writer, Vivian Kelly , commented, "The designers at this show are so focused and on a path to their future! The team at Albright are doing an amazing job truly preparing their students for the bright futures that lie ahead."Albright College is a Liberal Arts based college located about 2 ½ hours from New York City in Reading, PA. The area has a long history as a manufacturing town for the fashion industry & given its proximity to both the New York City & Philadelphia, it serves as not only an idyllic place to study, but also boasts a strong alignment with the arts. Fashion Design, Fashion Merchandising, & Costume Design thrive at the school, but have long been existing under the radar & in the shadow of their more well-known competitors. This show will give the media & public alike the opportunity to see the breadth of talent that have graduated, or will graduate soon, from the program & see that the school is a formidable option for fashion students to consider & for fashion companies to be aware. There’s a new game in town & Albright College has come to play in a serious way.

Albright College NYFW Spring 2023 Collections on Style Culture TV