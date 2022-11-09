ISABEL PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE ENDS INTENSIVE INDUCTION TRAINING

The Isabel Provincial Executive this week concluded a three days induction training program that started Monday this week.

Organised by the Ministry of Provincial Government and institutional Strengthening (MPGIS). The training covered topics in financial management ordinances, procedures in planning, budget preparation, decision making in terms of financial management and a whole range of other areas.

More importantly, the executive members were also updated on their areas of responsibility and portfolio functions they are currently executing.

In his opening remarks, Permanent Secretary for MPGIS, Stanley Dick Pirione re-emphasized the National Government support in capacity Building and update of systems and processes that touches on the operations of Provincial Governments including Isabel Province.

Mr. Pirione stated that “this induction workshop is to remind and refresh you members of Provincial executive and the Provincial administration of your responsibility and how you can relate and collaborate with other departments and sectors within the Province”.

“It is important that you acquaint yourself with the financial management ordinance, the Budget and planning process and know where your line and scope of responsibilities lies,” PS Pirione said while stressing “that since Isabel is rank number one in terms of the recent PCDF Assessment, it must deliver well in term of mobilizing its PCDF projects”.

Following the recent PCDF Assessment, Isabel Province will receive an amount of $18Million for its programs and it must deliver its programs with immediate effect.

Premier Hon. Rhoda Sikilabu also thank the National Government through the MPGIS for its support in the induction workshop and for the assurance to continue to support Provinces in their efforts in financial management and strengthening compliance.

“Since my Government came into existence few months ago, we are eager to deliver our mandate to our People of Isabel province and to Solomon Islands as a country. We will play our part in the implementation of policies from the National Government level and to deliver what is required to our people,” she said.

“This workshop is very important and we will ensure we are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to play our roles more effectively and within the boundaries of our laws and financial regulations,” Premier Sikilabu added.

The IPG and the MPGIS are also expected to partake in the handing over of Hoffi classroom on Thursday 10 November 2022.

This classroom building which cost nearly $3Million is the longest PCDF funded infrastructure building in the country with a length of 73 meters.

The Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening Hon. Rollen Seleso is expected to officiate the handing over ceremony.

-GCU Press