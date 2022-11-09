Police charge a 24-year-old male person for grievous harm in Auki

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki, Malaita Province have charged a 24-year-old male person for grievous harm in Auki on Monday 7 November 2022.

It is alleged that before the incident occurred, the victim destroyed the suspect’s market stall with a piece of iron and then left. However, he later returned with a bush knife which was removed from him.

Upon hearing the victim shouting, the suspect then left his house with the nunchaku. The suspect chased the victim until reaching him and struck the victim’s head with the nunchaku causing serious wounds.

The victim was rushed to Kilufi Hospital and was later transferred to Honiara National Referral Hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The 24-year-old suspect was charged for grievous harm contrary to section 266 of the penal code and remanded in Auki correctional facilities.

-RSIPF Press