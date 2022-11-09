Submit Release
Potential jurors can’t be removed because a relative is disabled, court rules

When a woman who was partially paralyzed during childbirth sued one of her doctors for malpractice, the physician's lawyer removed two prospective jurors whose family members had disabilities, reasoning that they would be more likely to sympathize with the woman. But a state appeals court, in the first ruling of its kind, says California's discrimination law prohibits challenges based on a juror's association with a disabled person.

Potential jurors can't be removed because a relative is disabled, court rules

