When a woman who was partially paralyzed during childbirth sued one of her doctors for malpractice, the physician's lawyer removed two prospective jurors whose family members had disabilities, reasoning that they would be more likely to sympathize with the woman. But a state appeals court, in the first ruling of its kind, says California's discrimination law prohibits challenges based on a juror's association with a disabled person.
You just read:
Potential jurors can’t be removed because a relative is disabled, court rules
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.