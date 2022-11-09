Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,167 in the last 365 days.

AnaptysBio to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. ANAB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Dan Faga, chief executive officer of AnaptysBio, will represent the company in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference on Monday November 14th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT; members of its senior management team will also be hosting investor meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 16th, 2022.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the AnaptysBio website at https://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics. We are developing immune cell modulators, including two checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory disease: rosnilimab, our anti-PD-1 agonist program in Phase 2 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe alopecia areata; and ANB032, our anti-BTLA agonist program. AnaptysBio is also developing imsidolimab, our anti-IL-36R antibody in Phase 3 for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP. We also have additional preclinical programs and discovery research of potentially innovative immunology therapeutics, including ANB033, an anti-CD122 antagonist antibody for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies in an immuno-oncology collaboration with GSK, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly)), an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (cobolimab, GSK4069889) and an anti-LAG-3 antagonist antibody (GSK4074386).

Contact:
Dennis Mulroy
AnaptysBio, Inc.
858.732.0201
dmulroy@anaptysbio.com


You just read:

AnaptysBio to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.