Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,095 in the last 365 days.

Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Federal Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will be at the New Brunswick Community College in Saint John, New Brunswick, to highlight student, apprentice and youth employment initiatives from the 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada's plan to continue making life more affordable for Canadians and building an economy that works for everyone.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Date

Thursday, November 10, 2022   

Times (all times local)

12:00 p.m. AST

Virtual Attendance
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89989076901?pwd=clpyK04zVEFjUzVBTkZ6dUNMNEJSQT09 
Meeting ID: 899 8907 6901
Passcode: 466986
Dial by your location
        +1 647 558 0588 Canada
        +1 778 907 2071 Canada
        +1 780 666 0144 Canada
        +1 204 272 7920 Canada
        +1 438 809 7799 Canada
        +1 587 328 1099 Canada
        +1 647 374 4685 Canada

In-person Attendance
New Brunswick Community College
Saint John Campus (Trades Building)
950 Grandview Avenue
Saint John, New Brunswick

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. AST on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c5329.html

You just read:

Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.