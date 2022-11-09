Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., to highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Federal Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., will be at the New Brunswick Community College in Saint John, New Brunswick, to highlight student, apprentice and youth employment initiatives from the 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada's plan to continue making life more affordable for Canadians and building an economy that works for everyone.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Date

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Times (all times local)

12:00 p.m. AST

Virtual Attendance

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89989076901?pwd=clpyK04zVEFjUzVBTkZ6dUNMNEJSQT09

Meeting ID: 899 8907 6901

Passcode: 466986

Dial by your location

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 780 666 0144 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

In-person Attendance

New Brunswick Community College

Saint John Campus (Trades Building)

950 Grandview Avenue

Saint John, New Brunswick

To register, contact media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca with your name and media outlet before 10:00 a.m. AST on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada