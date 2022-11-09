The Holidays Have Arrived at the Garry Marshall Theatre With Three New Christmas Productions Sure to Bring Good Cheer, Laughs and Live Music to All

Special one-night only performance of "Irish Christmas in America" Dec. 1 kicks-off holiday slate of shows

It may be Southern California but the Christmas snow is falling over the famed Garry Marshall Theatre as its holiday season begins with three new productions coming to the theatre during December that are certain to put audiences in the holiday spirit.

Tickets are currently available for the new productions in person at theatre box office, by calling 818-955-8101 or online at GarryMarshallTheatre.org.

"This year we are mixing things up and pulling out all the holiday stops to give audiences three of the most feel-good, festive and original Christmas experiences," said Joseph Leo Bwarie, Producing Artistic Director of the Garry Marshall Theatre. "Our mission is to produce and offer the best programming and cultural experiences for the communities we serve, and this slate of productions will certainly meet that standard of entertainment; all three shows deliver holiday cheer in a major way."

Tickets for each production may be purchased individually for $60 for standard seating and $75 for VIP seating. Special pricing is available for all three shows for $165 for standard seating and $210 for VIP seating.

The holiday productions are:

Garry Marshall Theatre and ANAM Irish Culture & Arts present

Irish Christmas in America

DEC 1 – ONE NIGHT ONLY

A STUNNING LIVE MUSIC EVENT

One-night only! For anyone who is blessed with the luck of the Irish, and anyone who is enamored with the splendor of Celtic melodies, you are invited to start December with a night like no other. The highly anticipated "Irish Christmas in America" features riveting music, heartfelt song, dynamic dance and captivating stories centered around the beautiful traditions of an Irish Christmas. Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this intimate night features well-loved songs, an ensemble of musicians including fiddle, flute, pipes and harp, plus thrilling Irish step dancing. Tickets are limited, so be one of the lucky ones and welcome December with an unparalleled night of traditions to set the mood for the holiday season.

Garry Marshall Theatre and IMPRO Theatre present

Jane Austen Unscripted: A Regency Christmas

DEC 2-11 - Limited Engagement

IMPROV & LIVE MUSIC ABOUND WITH IMPRO THEATRE

Be whisked away into the world of Jane Austen with Impro Theatre and their all-new title "Jane Austen Unscripted: A Regency Christmas." For the first time ever, the brilliance of Impro's ensemble unfolds in the locales of Regency England in the days or moments leading up to the Christmastime festivities and time honored traditions. Starring an array of Impro ensemble members to appear in the merriment and memory-making including Eric Carthen, Nicholas Daly Clark, Kari Coleman, Stephen Kearin, Susan Deming, Leanna Dindal, Kelly Lohman, Rebecca Lowman, Dan O'Connor, Paul Rogan and Mike Rock. Sure to delight in this all-new holiday romp bursting with laughter, live musicians and stunning Regency winter wardrobe, Garry Marshall Theatre will transform into an enchanting night that will be in the hands of the actors and an audience producing a one-of-a-kind performance for only 12 times. Dare we say… the 12 shows of Christmas. Oh, how Jane Austen would love this fully improvised night of romance, mischief and mayhem.

Garry Marshall Theatre and Dark Blue Mondaze present

Holidaze Harmony: Live

DEC 20-22 - 3 Shows Only!

INCREDIBLE LIVE MUSIC & VARIETY SHOW LAUGHS

Reunited, and it feels so good! Broadway's best friends are back. It's the thirteenth year - lucky 13 - and audiences are in for a real treat with "Holidaze Harmony: Live." After the dazzling success of 2020 and 2021s filmed holiday specials that streamed to thousands, Terron Brooks and Kamilah Marshall bring their signature sound back center stage for only three nights of LIVE entertainment. This 13th year is all new, all live and all about the joy of the season! If you don't know Kamilah and Terron, it's time to experience why they have toured with music icons from Phil Collins to Bette Midler and Taylor Swift to Sérgio Mendes. There is no other night that mixes soul-stirring vocals, heartfelt history and variety show laughs like "Holidaze Harmony: Live." Dec 21, 21 and 22 see why the duo have deemed themselves the Black Donny and Black Marie.

Garry Marshall Theatre is a nonprofit organization at the crossroads of Burbank and Toluca Lake, actively working to enrich the greater Los Angeles community by producing live arts experiences, cultivating artists, and introducing the next generation to the power of live storytelling and entertainment. The theatre was founded in 1995 as the Falcon Theatre by television and film writer/director Garry Marshall. Following Marshall's death in 2016, the theatre was renamed in his honor and is fully sustained through donor support. The critically acclaimed and Ovation Award-winning theatre is located at 4252 West Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505. More information is available at GarryMarshallTheatre.org.

