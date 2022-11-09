Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Whistler
WHISTLER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure event with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jack Crompton, Mayor of the Resort Municipality of Whistler.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, November 10, 2022
|
|
|
Time:
|
3 p.m. (PST)
|
|
|
Location:
|
Maury Young Arts Centre
|
|
4335 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4
