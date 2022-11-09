Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,990 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Whistler

WHISTLER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure event with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jack Crompton, Mayor of the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

Date:

Thursday, November 10, 2022


Time:

3 p.m. (PST)


Location:

Maury Young Arts Centre

4335 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4


Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn 
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c8464.html

You just read:

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Whistler

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.