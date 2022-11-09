Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Whistler

WHISTLER, BC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure event with Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jack Crompton, Mayor of the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022



Time: 3 p.m. (PST)



Location: Maury Young Arts Centre

4335 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada