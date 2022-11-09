Zacuto Group Promotes 3: Douglas Fillmore, Benjamin Gribnau, Matthew McLaughlin to VP
With over $230M in transactions sold/leased YTD, Zacuto Group announces the promotions of its top producing brokersSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zacuto Group Promotes Three:
Douglas Fillmore, Benjamin Gribnau, and Matthew McLaughlin promoted to Vice President roles
Zacuto Group, one of the fastest growing commercial real estate brokerage firms in Southern California, has announced the promotions of Douglas Fillmore, Benjamin Gribnau, and Matthew McLaughlin to Vice President. Under their new titles, Fillmore, Gribnau, and McLaughlin will continue to focus on ZG’s expansion into the industrial, logistics, technology, and aerospace markets. “Doug, Ben and Matt have been tremendous assets to our team, cultivating and closing some of the most important deals in our company’s history. We recognize their incredible contributions to our team and are invested in continuing to build upon our success together” says Managing Director, Jake Zacuto. The promotions come on the heels of a banner year for the company, with over $230M in transactions Sold/Leased YTD 2022.
About Zacuto Group
Zacuto Group is a Los Angeles based commercial real estate brokerage specialized in office leasing, investment sales, and development advisory. Founded by Jake Zacuto in 2016, Zacuto Group has quickly emerged as a top CRE brokerage known for its network connections and client-first approach. To learn more about Zacuto Group, visit www.zacutogroup.com
