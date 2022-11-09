Public Information Meeting on Draft Trapping Regulation Changes Scheduled

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a public information meeting on draft changes to the state’s trapping regulations. The meeting will be held at White River Valley High School, 223 S. Windsor St. in South Royalton, from 6:30 - 9:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29.

The draft regulation changes are responsive to Act 159, which directed the Commissioner of Fish and Wildlife to identify ways to improve the welfare of trapped animals and propose updated regulations to the Legislature and the Fish and Wildlife Board. The draft changes draw from a recently completed series of meetings with a range of stakeholders and the best available trapping data and research.

The November 29 meeting is not a referendum on trapping but an opportunity for the public to provide early feedback on draft changes to the regulations. Department staff will review this input before the Commissioner advances a proposal to the Fish and Wildlife Board for deliberation. A formal public comment window will occur when the Board begins its official rulemaking process in early 2023.

The meeting will begin with presentations from an Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies expert about current research on trapping best management practices and from department staff on the process that informed the draft regulation changes. Following these, the public will have an opportunity to voice their perspectives on the draft regulation changes in breakout groups facilitated by department staff.

This meeting will focus only on the draft changes to trapping regulations. Prior to attending, the public is encouraged to review the state’s current trapping regulations, available in the department’s official 2022 Hunting and Trapping Guide, and Act 159, available through the department’s web page on new hunting and trapping legislation.

Final changes to trapping regulations in response to Act 159 are expected to take effect in winter 2024.

###

Media Contacts: Christopher Herrick 802-839-0660