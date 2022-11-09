SmartLedger to Host December 9th Educational Blockchain Luncheon and Networking Event in Washington DC
Thought-provoking discussions and a demonstration of globally-scalable, next-generation data management and monetization infrastructure, known as ‘Blockchain’.
Most of the conversation ... has been centered around speculative tokens and tradeable digital assets known as ‘crypto-currencies.’ However, that is only a small fraction of blockchain’s real utility.”TAMWORTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLedger, the World’s Leading Blockchain Enterprise Distribution Channel, will be hosting the First Annual Educational Blockchain Luncheon and Networking Event at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center.
— Bryan Daugherty, CCI, CBI, SME
The event will include a list of knowledgeable speakers and guests, great food, historic views, thought-provoking discussions, and demonstrations of the globally scalable, next-generation data management and monetization infrastructure, known as ‘Blockchain.’
“Most of the conversation regarding blockchain across the United States, especially on Capitol Hill, has been centered around speculative tokens and tradeable digital assets known as ‘crypto-currencies.’ However, that is only a small fraction of blockchain’s real utility, proving as an efficient and secure data management infrastructure, allowing for confidentiality, integrity, and availability on an Government and Enterprise level,” said Bryan Daugherty of SmartLedger and global public policy director for the Bitcoin Association for BSV Blockchain.
“A brighter future exists in connected systems that can help to make better, real-time decisions, increase the efficiency of energy usage, and improve the overall quality of life – but today we find ourselves polarized by political disagreement, and still fractured by a global pandemic, which has exposed the built-in flaws in how we have always stored and shared data. An archaic, siloed, and antiquated mentality of a web of trust, that has stagnated innovation and overall information security” continued Daugherty.
As we rapidly transition from the ‘big data’ era to a global data-based, ‘extreme data’ economy, it is a matter of national and public interest to assure that stable, secure, and sustainable blockchain technology has the unobstructed lane to meet its inherent design; to scale and handle the world’s data and financial growing needs, improving beyond the capabilities of today’s limited digital infrastructure.
This national and public matter of interest begins with education and collaborative discussion(s), which will take place on December 9th, 2022, from 12pm to 3pm ET, at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004.
The educational luncheon is free for registered guests (limit 2 tickets per guest).
Ticket includes complimentary; Valet parking, Catered lunch, and Hosted Bar along with two-hours of networking after the event (3-5pm).
Topics re-imagine data integrity with a blockchain empowered national infrastructure covering history, security, privacy, and compliance, and recovery of blockchain and digital assets.
- A New Data Integrity Paradigm
- Demonstration of Blockchain Security
- Traceability of Digital Asset Movement
- Digital Asset Freezing and Recovery
- IPv6 & Blockchain – Next Generation Privacy & Security
- Embracing a New Data Infrastructure
The event includes dynamic speakers with notable background(s) in science, technology, law, cybersecurity, and economics.
Technologist ZeMing Gao, one of the keynote speakers holds a Juris Doctor (JD) from The University of Wisconsin School of Law and was honored four times as the winner of the “Highest Achievement Award” by the State Bar of Wisconsin and the Law School.
Prior to law school, ZeMing achieved a PhD ABD in Physical Chemistry from University of Washington and holds a MS in Quantum Chemistry from Jilin University, as well as a BS in Physics with a top 5% distinction from Lanzhou University. He is a registered patent attorney at USPTO, and a registered investment banking representative with FINRA registrations Series 82 and 63.
Gregory Ward, Co-Founder of CERTIHASH and Chief Development Officer of SmartLedger, will be sharing a live demonstration of a next-generation cybersecurity detection assurance application, that was built on blockchain in collaboration with IBM.
"CERTIHASH is over 4000X faster than today’s standard SIEM detection tool averages and will make a significant dent in the current average time to detect a data breach, 212 days. Without scalable blockchain technology, the disruptive capabilities of CERTIHASH would not be possible. I look forward to being a part of this historic event, highlighting solutions that exist today to seriously protect the integrity of data and improve information security for the nation.” said Gregory Ward.
Those interested in attending this informative December 9th Washington D.C. event are encouraged to register at: https://smartledger.solutions/dc-luncheon/ or via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/events/washingtondceducationalblockcha6996115262714339328/
About SmartLedger Blockchain Solutions Inc:
SmartLedger is an industry leader in blockchain services. The company provides advanced solutions to clients through a combination of consultancy, partnership, and internal development. Visit https://smartledger.solutions/ for more information.
About CERTIHASH:
Certihash is the first blockchain empowered full suite of cybersecurity tools based on the NIST cybersecurity framework. Learn more at: https://certihash.solutions
