Hip-Hop Star, Dante Crooks, releases hit single 2TheNext

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian hip-hop superstar, Dante Crooks, officially releases his latest 2022 hit single: 2THENEXT. The much-awaited release is now available via streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and others.

2THENEXT, the single, is a piece of standout hip-hop music hit rap lovers everywhere will appreciate, it follows Dante Crooks’ previous release, Fit, and brings with it a continuation of the same West Montreal-borne rap energy and flava the Canadian city is known for, worldwide; rap MCs everywhere, take note: Dante Crooks is THE rapper’s rapper destined to carry Canada’s Hip-Hop torch onto the world, post-Drake and beyond neighboring Toronto’s hip-hop days.

Watch 2THENEXT Music Video at:

https://youtu.be/LtRGrKuVmcg

To say Dante Crooks is a hitmaker would be an understatement, his contributions to Montreal’s hip-hop scene have been impactful, since day one, with hits such as “FIT”, “Hot & Ready”, “Skywalker”, “Trippy”, and others; he’s more than a hit maker, he is a beacon of light that’s sure to elevate Montreal’s hip-hop rep; and even more so, now that he is part of the most dynamic music production powerhouse in North America: 40:40 Music. To be sure, it is just a matter of time, before the young and gifted West Montreal MC snags the Polaris Music Prize or headlines at some of Canada’s most prestigious festivals, such as Canada Music Week, or Festival d’été de Québec along with other superstars like Drake, The Weeknd, or Cadence Weapon.

With hard-hitting lyrics, delivered over 40:40 Music’s addicting hip-hop beats, 2THENEXT brings about Dante’s carefully placed bars, one after another, flawlessly carrying the listener through each note on the instrumentals; and, he does it all while reminding would-be MCs, "There ain’t no competing with a master." It is clear Dante is keenly aware: He already is Montreal’s top rap star.

To the uninitiated, 2THENEXT, will feel like a definite well-balanced hip-hop/rap hit single, and will undoubtedly earn their fanship from the get-go; while for the rest of us, there will be no denying then: Dante Crooks’ 2THENEXT is far beyond “a hit single”, it is instead, a hip-hop musical masterpiece, worthy of inclusion in Spotify’s RapCaviar top ten most influential playlists in music; and, this is all in addition to it already being part of Montreal’s top streamed playlists.

There is no question then, current and new listeners will agree: Dante Crooks is Montreal’s Top MC; and, while we can’t wait to see what other hip-hop bangers he’s yet to release, following 2THENEXT, we can bet they will be huge hits, nonetheless; but then again, we can’t expect any less from someone who at only 20 years of age has already managed to become a certified hitmaker with multiple top releases under his belt, owns his masters, and is already signed to Montreal’s top production powerhouse: 40:40 Music. Dante Crooks, is certainly, in full effect!

You can find Dante Crooks' material available on many music platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and others).

