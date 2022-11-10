Indie Ecommerce Brand The Kind Pet Takes a Stand for Sustainability by Saying No to Black Friday
The Kind Pet is closing their store on Black Friday to encourage consumers to consider the environmental impact their impulse purchases make.YORKVILLE, IL, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2021, US consumers spent $8.9M online on Black Friday alone. In all of 2021, consumers spent $870.78 billion online. Incredibly 10% of all US based online sales were made in just one day! The very idea of Black Friday is to encourage consumers to make impulse purchases based on limited time only deals and it works. It's also terrible for the environment. According to the 2021 Dirty Deliver Report “In 2021, Black Friday sales in the UK alone were estimated to have released 386,243 tonnes of carbon or the equivalent to more than 215 flights taken between London and Sydney in just 24 hours. It is also roughly the same weight as approximately 3,679 blue whales.” Those are some highly upsetting numbers.
When Laura Dolgy and Jennifer Roberge started The Kind Pet, a woman-owned online store featuring sustainable pet products, in May of 2022, they were very careful to select brands and products whose sustainability values were in line with their own. “For our very first Black Friday we felt it was important to dig our feet in and refuse to support Black Friday and all the overconsumption it represents. Consumers want to do better for the planet, but sometimes change can feel too big and overwhelming. We hope our actions will encourage others to make sustainable changes because we believe no voice is too small and no change too insignificant. Every action matters.” says Roberge.
The Kind Pet was inspired by Green Friday and Buy Nothing Day’s ideas to not buy anything on the infamous Friday after Thanksgiving. In support of these ideals, on Black Friday The Kind Pet will replace their store with a black screen and will ask customers to follow them on Instagram where The Kind Pet will share facts about why Black Friday goes against their sustainable values. Their goal is threefold; to reduce their own carbon footprint on this day, to encourage customers to think about their own purchasing habits on Black Friday and to inspire other retailers to consider participating in Buy Nothing Day next year.
Just saying no to Black Friday is one of the many ways The Kind Pet is focused on helping pet owners reduce their carbon footprint. In fact, the entire store was designed with sustainability in mind. The Kind Pet supports mostly US based minority and woman-owned small businesses, products with minimal impact on the planet with a focus on recycling or composting at the end of a product’s life, paper over plastic packaging, and carbon offsets for shipping, to name a few.
About The Kind Pet:
The Kind Pet is a woman-owned small business (WOSB) inspired by its founders’ love of pets and the planet. The idea behind The Kind Pet, a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, is simple: To make it easier for pet owners to make more sustainable choices. Since going “green” may inspire people in different ways, The Kind Pet sources and categorizes products by sustainable values like zero waste, compostable, recyclable, upcycled, handmade and others so that everyone can choose their own way forward. The Kind Pet believes in making a kinder, cleaner planet together and is happy to support small businesses.
Jennifer Roberge
The Kind Pet
+1 877-229-5070
email us here