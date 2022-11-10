US Based Debt Collection Law Firm for South and Central American Clients Seeking to Recover Money in the United States
United States Debt Collection Attorneys to Assist International Clients Collect Their Money from US Companies
Aggressively Pursuing Our Clients' Interests In Manner Tempered By Seasoned Professionalism”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gebeloff Law Group, a Florida Law firm with its principal offices in Boca Raton, Florida, is pleased to announce a new debt collection service that has been established to assist clients located in Central and South America pursue collection of their account receivable. The firm has set up a website, Abogadosdecobro, to assist international clients learn about how the debt collection process works in the United States. Through its network of collection attorneys located throughout the US, claims placed with the firm are placed with debt collection law firms in the debtor’s jurisdiction. When a claim for collection is placed, and demand is made for payment, the debtor will be aware that local collection attorneys are now pursuing the collection of funds owed to our client.
— Stephen B. Gebeloff, Esq.
The managing attorney of the Gebeloff Law Group, Stephen B. Gebeloff, is an experienced litigator whose primary areas of practice are commercial law, creditors’ rights, and construction law. He is a Certified Circuit Civil Court Mediator by the Florida Supreme Court. Mr. Gebeloff has represented clients from the banking, insurance, advertising, manufacturing, transportation, leasing, telecommunications, and service industries. He has experience prosecuting officers, directors, and members of entities for fraudulent transfers of assets. He has represented developers, property owners, contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers and design professionals in all facets of construction law.
For further information about the debt collection process, we invite you to call our debt collection law firm at ( 561) 953-4600 and ask to speak to a collection attorney. Together we can devise a collection strategy that is just right for you.
Stephen B. Gebeloff, Esq.
The Gebeloff Law Group
+1 561-953-4600
sgebeloff@abogadosdecobro.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other