Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,598 in the last 365 days.

US Based Debt Collection Law Firm for South and Central American Clients Seeking to Recover Money in the United States

Debt Collection Lawyers assist clients collect their money owed to them

Debt Collection Law Firm

Debt Collection Lawyers assisting clients collect money owed to them

United States Attorney Debt Collection

Debt recovery attorneys assist international clients collect money in the United States

Attorney Driven Debt Collection Firm

United States Debt Collection Attorneys to Assist International Clients Collect Their Money from US Companies

Aggressively Pursuing Our Clients' Interests In Manner Tempered By Seasoned Professionalism”
— Stephen B. Gebeloff, Esq.
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gebeloff Law Group, a Florida Law firm with its principal offices in Boca Raton, Florida, is pleased to announce a new debt collection service that has been established to assist clients located in Central and South America pursue collection of their account receivable. The firm has set up a website, Abogadosdecobro, to assist international clients learn about how the debt collection process works in the United States. Through its network of collection attorneys located throughout the US, claims placed with the firm are placed with debt collection law firms in the debtor’s jurisdiction. When a claim for collection is placed, and demand is made for payment, the debtor will be aware that local collection attorneys are now pursuing the collection of funds owed to our client.

The managing attorney of the Gebeloff Law Group, Stephen B. Gebeloff, is an experienced litigator whose primary areas of practice are commercial law, creditors’ rights, and construction law. He is a Certified Circuit Civil Court Mediator by the Florida Supreme Court. Mr. Gebeloff has represented clients from the banking, insurance, advertising, manufacturing, transportation, leasing, telecommunications, and service industries. He has experience prosecuting officers, directors, and members of entities for fraudulent transfers of assets. He has represented developers, property owners, contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers and design professionals in all facets of construction law.

For further information about the debt collection process, we invite you to call our debt collection law firm at ( 561) 953-4600 and ask to speak to a collection attorney. Together we can devise a collection strategy that is just right for you.

Stephen B. Gebeloff, Esq.
The Gebeloff Law Group
+1 561-953-4600
sgebeloff@abogadosdecobro.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

US Based Debt Collection Law Firm for South and Central American Clients Seeking to Recover Money in the United States

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.