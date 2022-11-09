Complete Magic: The Gathering "Beta" card set from 1993 brings $120,000 in Weiss Auctions' October 19th online auction

Complete Magic: The Gathering “Beta” card set from 1993, just the second set for “MTG” with a print run of only 3,200 rare cards, with six cards graded by Beckett ($120,000).

Original Peanuts strip by Charles Schulz, dated “8-27-1962”, signed and inscribed by Schulz, “To our good friends with every best wish, Charles Schulz and Charlie Brown” ($32,400).

Rare copy of Detective Comics #29 from 1939, with just the second-ever Batman cover and an appearance by Dr. Death in the first of a two-part story, cover art by Bob Kane ($46,800).

Original pen and ink book illustration by Frank Frazetta for the Doubleday edition of A Princess of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs, artist signed ($36,000).