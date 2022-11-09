Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,785 in the last 365 days.

Public Information Meeting on Draft Trapping Regulation Changes Scheduled

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a public information meeting on draft changes to the state’s trapping regulations.  The meeting will be held at White River Valley High School, 223 S. Windsor St. in South Royalton, from 6:30 - 9:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29.

The draft regulation changes are responsive to Act 159, which directed the Commissioner of Fish and Wildlife to identify ways to improve the welfare of trapped animals and propose updated regulations to the Legislature and the Fish and Wildlife Board.  The draft changes draw from a recently completed series of meetings with a range of stakeholders and the best available trapping data and research.

The November 29 meeting is not a referendum on trapping but an opportunity for the public to provide early feedback on draft changes to the regulations.  Department staff will review this input before the Commissioner advances a proposal to the Fish and Wildlife Board for deliberation.  A formal public comment window will occur when the Board begins its official rulemaking process in early 2023.

The meeting will begin with presentations from an Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies expert about current research on trapping best management practices and from department staff on the process that informed the draft regulation changes.  Following these, the public will have an opportunity to voice their perspectives on the draft regulation changes in breakout groups facilitated by department staff. 

This meeting will focus only on the draft changes to trapping regulations.  Prior to attending, the public is encouraged to review the state’s current trapping regulations, available in the department’s official 2022 Hunting and Trapping Guide, and Act 159, available through the department’s web page on new hunting and trapping legislation.

Final changes to trapping regulations in response to Act 159 are expected to take effect in winter 2024.

###

Media Contacts:  Christopher Herrick 802-839-0660 

You just read:

Public Information Meeting on Draft Trapping Regulation Changes Scheduled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.