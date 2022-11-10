Careficient Announces Pharmacy Integration with Enclara Pharmacia
Innovative Shared Software Advances the Hospice Nurse Experience While Ensuring Patient SafetyJENSEN BEACH, FL, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient, a leading provider of cloud-based EMR (Electronic Medical Records) solutions for home health, hospice and home care, today announced a new software integration with Enclara Pharmacia, the nation’s leading hospice pharmacy and benefits manager. The integration allows hospice agencies to manage prescription claims and medications through the Careficient EMR, simplifies hospice workflows and improves pharmacy process efficiency.
“EMR integrations are an essential element of our nurse-centric, patient-focused medication management model,” Enclara CEO Mark Morse said. “By eliminating the need to manually re-enter prescription and medication information from one system to another, we reduce the administrative burden to staff while preventing errors and ultimately improving care. Every minute of time we can give back to nurses is another minute that they can spend with their patients.”
“An integrated approach to healthcare is the future of the industry. We are steadfast in our efforts to help customers have a more connected experience. Our collaboration will provide a seamless level of service for our shared clients that will ultimately improve patient care,” Careficient Chief Operating Officer Brad Caldwell said.
About Enclara Pharmacia
Enclara Pharmacia is a national full-service PBM and mail order supplier of medications and clinical services developed specifically for the hospice and palliative care industry. Enclara serves over 600 hospice providers and 115,000 patients nationally, helping to reduce pharmacy costs through a clinically driven model that enables home delivery of pharmaceuticals as well as access to a network of over 65,000 local pharmacies, including an actively managed network subset of over 7,000 retail pharmacies, institutional pharmacies, and Enclara’s own automated fulfillment solutions.
About Careficient
Careficient provides EMR solutions for home health and hospice management by creating agency-wide efficiencies with an integrated approach to agency management. With one platform for several business lines, Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale with any size agency.
