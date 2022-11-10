New Aphroditte App Uses Status Code Bracelet and Charms for Next-Level Social Connection
People can meet others who share mutual interests through status code bracelets with a secret coded message
We created Aphroditte and our Coditte status bracelets to bridge the gap between the online world and real life”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aphroditte, the first social media platform app using an exclusive bracelet with charms, known as codittes (code-it), that show user status, announced its launch. The platform blends social media and real life in real time, allowing people to meet another for dating, networking and friendship through bracelets that feature unique, coded private charms-codittes that signal a person’s status.
Only mutual Aphroditte users will get what or who the user is looking for. The unique bracelets express who users are and what they are looking for without having to feel like they are on display. With Aphroditte, people can feel free to seek relationships, friendships or connections over mutual interests without feeling self-conscious.
“We created Aphroditte and our Coditte status bracelets to bridge the gap between the online world and real life,” said the Co-Founders of Aphroditte, Jonathan Neuwirth and Moshe Azulay. “Aphroditte connects people in real time. That is what Aphroditte is all about. You will meet only the people you want to meet, whether you’re looking for dating, companionship, a business network opportunity and the like. We are an inclusive community that connects like-minded people, creating relationships based on an actual status that reflects the true you and the true them.”
The Aphroditte app makes it possible for users to designate who they are and what they want. Neuwirth and Azulay continued, “Say goodbye to Photoshop, Snapchat and 15-year-old photographs. Download our app, join today and get ready for a superior experience that combines fashion, reality and technology. You can let people know about your faith and can find the perfect Coditte charms to help you meet like-minded individuals.”
The app and the charms-codittes on each bracelet will identify users as a woman, man or other orientation and by preferred faith or horoscope sign. There are also charms-codittes that put users out there as single in a relationship, divorced children or married and looking for forbidden love.
For more information, visit aphroditte.com and to download the app, go to aphroditte.com/download.html.
