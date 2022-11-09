Functional Mushroom Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7.0% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases in Functional Mushroom Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Functional Mushroom Market size is forecast to reach $15.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Functional Mushrooms are the form of mushrooms that grows on the Himalayan plateau and possess nutritional value along with antioxidants (selenium, vitamin C) that helps in strengthening immune systems. Different types of functional mushroom are there such as Reishi Cordyceps Fungus, Turkey Tial, and Chaga among others. It is beneficial with high protein and lower calories as it provides vital minerals and multiple vitamins. Flavors of the functional mushrooms are formed from the volatile organic compounds. It has several medicinal properties. Increasing application of functional mushroom as a functional ingredient in the medical sector and increasing awareness regarding the consumption of the functional food are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing usage of functional mushroom in the health supplements and technological advancements is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Functional Mushroom Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Functional Mushroom Market in 2020 owing to the increasing awareness regarding functional mushroom and increasing demand for personal & cosmetic industry.

2. The Functional Mushroom market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report. Increasing preference of consumers towards cosmetic products and increasing demand for eco-friendly & sustainable food products are likely to aid the market growth of the Functional Mushroom Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Functional Mushroom Market report.

4. Increasing competition and increasing concerns regarding the allergies associated with the functional mushroom is poised to create the hurdles for the Functional Mushroom Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Shiitake held the largest share in the Functional Mushroom Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing health properties as they have medicinal and nutritional benefits. It supports cardiovascular health, help in weight loss, improve energy levels, and fight cancer cells.

2. Food & Beverage held the largest share in the Functional Mushroom Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to its properties such as antitumor, antimicrobial properties, and antioxidant. Functional mushroom contains all essential amino acids that are required by the human.

3. North America dominated the Functional Mushroom Market with a major share of 33.8% in 2020. This is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to enhance consumer knowledge towards new innovations in the field of functional mushroom, and increasing focus on the research & development to adopt functional mushroom in medicinal formulations that offers health benefits.

4. It is estimated that around 29% of the death is owing to the chronic diseases. 40.5% of the U.S. population suffers from the diseases. Functional mushroom contains vitamin C along with amino acids that helps to maintain a healthy diet. Thus, increasing the growth of the Functional Mushroom Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

5. Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Functional Mushroom Market are increasing competition and increasing awareness regarding the allergies associated with the functional mushroom.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Functional Mushroom industry are -

1. Real Mushrooms

2. Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

3. Modernmush

4. Monaghan Mushrooms

5. Banken Champignons

