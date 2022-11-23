Understanding Why Customers Buy From You with Cantey Advisors
Why do your customer buy?
Just as Catherine Cantey helps her clients understand why their clients are buying from them, she uses Business Vitality® while closing business gaps. Today, the same Business Vitality® best practices can be applied to help enhance new customer experiences and engagements.
— Catherine Cantey
Founder and CEO of Cantey Advisors, Catherine Cantey, brings more than 20 years of success in big banking. Catherine managed both Billion-dollar lines of credit for her clients and created 90% success of the 3,000 proposals she led her team to produce. She used her front row seat seeing businesses come and go to recognize the power of thinking and doing differently as the key to remaining vital over time.
A huge advocate of the power of new thinking, Catherine initiated and supported a $12.1 million public-private partnership resulting in the installation of 256 miles of fiber to help close a rural broadband gap.
The focus of her own business is to provide that very same opportunity to innovate, disrupt and evolve to existing businesses as she partners with CEOs and their teams using her unique process for Business Vitality™ over time and in ever-changing markets. And she highlights successes of others with the Business Vitality™ podcast, found on Spotify and other podcast outlets.
Catherine supports the Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, United Way of Kershaw County and New Day on Mill. Her thought leadership on a variety of topics including Sales, Technology, Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experiences (EX) and Operational Efficiencies led to the development of her unique and powerful process for Business Vitality™.
Her international services include the best practices in both business and people development. Catherine is located in the southeastern United States.
