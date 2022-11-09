U.S. Attorney, AG & Rutland Area NAACP to Co-Host Hate-Free Vermont Forum

The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will be co-hosting a Hate-Free Vermont Forum in St. Albans on November 17, 2022, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. This forum will be the third held in an ongoing series; previous 2022 Hate-Free Vermont Forums have taken place in Rutland and Bennington.

“The Forum aims to bring policymakers, stakeholders, and community members together for productive and difficult conversations that will work to reduce animus, discord, and misunderstandings,” said Co-facilitator Etan Nasreddin-Longo. “When we began these conversations in 2019, our goal was to take the pulse of Vermonters’ experience of discrimination. Much has happened since that time, and our hope is to engage and to listen to our historically-disadvantaged communities about what they view as the continuing and new problems in 2022.”

Community members are encouraged to join us for a conversation on understanding and addressing bias, discrimination, and hate crimes in Vermont.

When: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 5:30pm-7:30pm

Where: The Forum will be hosted in person and remotely.

Who: All are welcome.

For physical attendance, masks are requested. Registration is required for remote attendance.

Media contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: November 9, 2022