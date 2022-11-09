Natural Food Preservatives Market to Reach US $1.1 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Rising Consumption of Processed or Convenience Natural Food Preservatives Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Natural Food Preservatives Market size is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Natural preservatives are naturally derived additives that are used in a variety of items, including snacks, bread, confectionery, meat, fish, poultry, and others, to maintain the natural properties of food and extend its storage shelf life. Natural food preservatives are also utilized to prevent spoiling during shipment. Freezing, boiling, smoking, pasteurizing, pickling, and others are some of the methods used for food preservation. Sugar and salt were the first natural food preservatives that effectively suppressed microbial development in food. Food preservatives are also used to extend the shelf life of food by preventing the growth of microorganisms such as yeast and slowing down the oxidation process. Food additives are linked to a person's health as well, without them, germs and other contaminants can impact one's health and lead to foodborne illnesses, often known as food poisoning. The demand for food preservatives is skyrocketing as the snack and packaged food market evolves as these industries need significantly high self-life for their products. Further, lactic acid and chemical compound derivatives such as isothiazolinone are commonly used preservatives as they have antibacterial characteristics. Spoilage of fresh meat & poultry is a financial burden to producers and consumers, therefore, the use of natural preservatives increases which in turn accelerates the market growth. The rising consumption of processed or convenience food and the growing trends of adopting organic food products are some of the factors driving the Natural Food Preservatives Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, in 2021, North America held a dominant market share owing to the rise in consumption of ready-to-eat food products and the rise in consumption of healthy food, particularly with clean label ingredients.

2. The development of natural preservatives has also advanced significantly as a result of the presence of well-known American companies such as TRinternational, Inc., Chemical Stores Inc., Bentoli Inc., and others.

3. Awareness of the risks associated with artificial preservatives has fueled the market for natural preservatives. North America has strict regulations regarding the commercialization of food products and ingredients.

4. Manufacturers have benefited from these regulations by creating novel preservatives that have little to no negative effects on human health. Since these meals are more likely to perish, the non-vegetarian majority of the population helps the segment expand.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Natural Food Preservatives Market Report

Segmental Analysis:

1. However, Synthetic is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Synthetic food preservatives are a class of chemical compounds used in the food industry to prevent spoiling, discoloration, and pollution caused by bacteria and other diseases or organisms that cause illness.

2. The Natural Food Preservatives market based on the application can be further segmented into Meat & Poultry, Seafood, Snacks, Bakery, Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others. Meat & Poultry held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is also estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. North America is a significant supplier of fruits, the demand for preservatives rises. The market for natural preservatives has been pushed by awareness of many hazards connected with artificial preservatives. In terms of the commercialization of food items and ingredients, North America has highly controlled policies. Manufacturers have reaped the benefits of such rules by introducing innovative preservatives with minimal or no adverse impact on human health.

4. In addition, factors such as the growing millennial population, increasing population of working women, busy work schedules, and on-the-go consumption habits enhance the growth of natural food preservatives. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, the sales of convenience food increased at a rate of 7% in 2019 which further increases the demand for natural food preservatives.

5. According to the World Health Organization, about 10 million deaths occurred from cancer and therefore the use of preservatives reduces among the manufacturers which in turn restrains the market growth. Moreover, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that foodborne illnesses cause 48 million illnesses, 128,000 hospital admissions, and 3,000 fatalities annually in the United States, which restricts the food preservative ingredients usage and thus limits the market revenue.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Natural Food Preservatives industry are -

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

2. Danisco A/S

3. Cargill Incorporated

4. Tate & Lyle

5. Koninklijke DSM N.V

