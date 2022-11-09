Cvent and Zoom Team Up to Deliver World-Class Hybrid Events

Collaboration brings two industry leaders together to support the complex needs of hybrid events

Cvent CVT a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM today announced that the two organizations would team up to power hybrid events. Organizations that are already working with the Cvent platform for in-person events will soon be able to integrate with Zoom Events to deliver an engaging and impactful end-to-end hybrid experience. This combined solution can be seen firsthand at Zoomtopia, an event powered by both Zoom Events and Cvent technologies. Organizations may leverage the same capabilities used at Zoomtopia through Cvent's App – soon available in the Zoom App Marketplace – that supports Zoom Meetings, Zoom Webinars, and Zoom Events.

"We recognize the value Cvent brings as a long-time leader powering in-person events around the world," said Steven Li, ISV Sales and Strategy Leader at Zoom. "Zoom has always been a company built to connect and bring people together, which is why we are excited to team up with Cvent so that our customers can seamlessly tap into our best-in-class platforms to deliver more dynamic and impactful hybrid events."

"In today's event environment, an organization's Total Event Program includes a blend of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to maximize attendee engagement, reach and overall program impact," said Cvent CMO Patrick Smith. "But without the right technology partners, organizations often struggle to effectively manage and execute their more complex hybrid experiences. As a leading communications platform, Zoom recognized this area of opportunity, and we're excited to work with Zoom to help our mutual clients deliver world-class hybrid experiences."

Cvent is supporting the in-person experience at Zoomtopia 2022, Zoom's global hybrid conference.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. CVT is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,800 employees and over 21,000 customers worldwide as of September 30, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent's suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

