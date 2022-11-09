ISG to Publish Reports on Procurement Services, Solutions

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ study evaluates how procurement providers enable enterprises and the U.S. public sector to respond to ongoing business disruptions

Information Services Group (ISG) III, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of procurement services and solutions for enterprises and government entities challenged by post-COVID-19 economic conditions.

The study results will be published in three comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, the first two — Procurement BPO and Transformation Services and Procurement Software Platforms and Solutions — geared toward enterprise buyers, and the third — Procurement BPO, Transformation and Software Platforms – U.S. Public Sector — oriented toward government buyers. Scheduled to be released in March, the reports will cover providers of procurement software, solutions, business process outsourcing (BPO) and transformation services for organizations seeking more agile and efficient procurement systems.

Enterprise and U.S. public sector buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

The reports will examine how procurement providers can help enterprises and government entities modernize their procurement capabilities for the post-pandemic world. In the past three years, supply chain breakdowns caused by labor scarcity, materials shortages and transportation disruptions have exposed the increasingly urgent need for almost every organization to improve its procurement operations.

"Enterprises and government agencies need more efficient and flexible procurement systems to adapt to ongoing changes in business, technology, economic and political conditions," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They are under growing pressure to improve procurement — and at a faster pace — as part of overall digital transformation."

ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 40 procurement BPO and transformation services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the procurement BPO and transformation services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The four quadrants, two each for large enterprises and mid-sized enterprises, will cover:

BPO Services, evaluating providers of managed procurement BPO services that significantly reduce operational costs through uniformity of operations, interfaces and data across procurement and related business functions.

Transformation Consulting Services, covering providers of continuously evolving digital transformation services that help enterprises reconceptualize procurement as a set of functions that can be adapted to changing business requirements.

In addition, ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 70 providers of procurement software platforms and solutions. The research team will produce two separate quadrants, one each for large and mid-sized enterprises, covering the buying behavior of each customer segment in this core quadrant:

Software Platforms and Solutions, covering procurement platforms that build on current organizational knowledge and continually integrate new digital technologies to adapt to generational changes affecting business success.

Both the Procurement BPO and Transformation Services report and the Procurement Software Platforms and Solutions report will cover the global market.

Finally, ISG has distributed surveys to approximately 100 public sector procurement providers. The research team will produce three quadrants geared to the unique needs of government buyers:

Software Platforms and Solutions, assessing procurement platform providers with expertise in public sector procurement functions, processes and user interface/user experience (UI/UX) requirements.

BPO Services, covering procurement BPO providers that can optimize public sector procurement with improved efficiency, including with AI and analytics tools, and lay the foundation for long-term improvement of procurement processes.

Transformation Consulting Services, covering providers that help public sector organizations develop and adapt procurement and business strategies, including organizational design and change management and automation strategy and implementation.

The Procurement BPO, Transformation and Software Platforms – U.S. Public Sector report will cover the U.S. procurement market for state and municipal government entities, including education and public health agencies.

ISG analysts Bruce Guptill and Sneha Jayanth will serve as the authors of all three reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on each study are available in these digital brochures: Procurement BPO and Transformation Services – Global; Procurement Software Platforms and Solutions – Global and Procurement BPO, Transformation and Software Platforms – U.S. Public Sector. Companies not listed as procurement providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG's continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) III is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005780/en/