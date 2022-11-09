Salata Salad Kitchen Launches Chicken Tortilla Soup

Make it a meal with Salata's new addition to the customizable salad line

Salata, the leading built-to-order salad kitchen with 90 locations, introduces the Chicken Tortilla Soup to its soup menu, available at all participating locations in-restaurant, online and in the Salata mobile app. Now available, the new soup is the perfect accompaniment to any salad or wrap, and will be a permanent addition.

The Chicken Tortilla Soup is filled with hearty grilled chicken and fresh vegetables and is topped with crunchy tortilla strips and cheese. This is the first time in many years that Salata will offer a "topped" soup with their fresh ingredients normally reserved for their customizable salads and wraps.

"As we head into the colder months, there's no better way to warm up than with a comforting bowl of soup," says Michelle Bythewood, president of Salata. "We're excited to up the ante on our soup offering by allowing our guests to top their soup with ingredients to enhance the flavor and texture of each bite."

Add a soup and cookie, and one of Salata's organic teas and lemonades onto your next Salata order to make it a meal. The Chicken Tortilla Soup pairs well with any of Salata's salad and wrap combinations including:

Jalapeño Avocado Salad

Salata Mix, Tomatoes, Jicama, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Feta Cheese, Fresh Jalapeños, and Jalapeño Avocado Dressing

Raise the Steak Wrap

Certified Angus Beef® Steak, Salata Mix, Tomato, Corn, Black Beans, Mixed Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Ranch

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

Salata Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Chickpeas, Feta, Falafel, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette in a Cool Cucumber Tortilla

Pumpkin Puff Cookie

Macadamia Nuts, White Chocolate Chunks, Hint of Cinnamon

Salata offers guests fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups and organic teas and lemonades. All fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins are prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, more than 50 toppings, and 11 house-made, gluten-free dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Guests can earn points toward rewards with every purchase by downloading the Salata mobile app and signing up for Salata's Tastemaker Rewards program.

For more information or to find your local Salata, please visit www.salata.com.

About Salata

Founded in 2005, Houston-based Salata is a fully customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps concept with endless combinations tailored to any lifestyle. Salata has 90 corporate-owned and franchise locations in Texas, Georgia, Southern California, Louisiana, and North Carolina. For more information, visit salata.com or facebook.com/salatasalads. For franchising information, please visit salata.com/grow-with-us/franchising.

