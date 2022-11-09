Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,647 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventors Develop Bathing Glove for People with Arthritis (AUP 798)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way for someone with arthritis in their hands to bathe with ease," said one of two inventors, from San Antonio, Texas, "so we invented ALL PURPOSE GLOVE. Our design allows you to effectively hold soap and it would be gentle to use on the skin."

The patent-pending invention allows individuals with limited hand dexterity to bathe themselves. In doing so, it prevents the user from dropping the bar of soap. As a result, it provides added comfort and convenience and it increases independence and privacy during bath time. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for people with arthritis in their hands. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AUP-798, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-bathing-glove-for-people-with-arthritis-aup-798-301669459.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventors Develop Bathing Glove for People with Arthritis (AUP 798)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.