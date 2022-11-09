Igloo Returns to Flavortown With a New Guy Fieri Playmate Cooler

Today, Igloo released a new Playmate cooler with Igloo brand ambassador Guy Fieri, the chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy® Award-winning TV host. Featuring custom artwork inspired by Fieri and his famous Flavortown, Igloo's new, special-edition Guy Fieri Welcome to Flavortown cooler is available now on igloocoolers.com/guyfieri.

"As fans and friends of Guy Fieri, we had the best time cooking up a new cooler idea that perfectly captures our celebrated Igloo brand ambassador," said Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo. "Our new Guy Fieri Playmate cooler design completely nails his amazing personality and passion for food. We can't wait for citizens of Flavortown to enjoy their next meal using this Guy Fieri cooler to keep everything fresh."

Igloo designed its latest Guy Fieri Playmate Pal cooler with playful graphics that pay homage to the culinary icon and Flavortown, the fictional location Fieri invented that represents the perfect combination of food and fun. From artistic nods to Fieri's convertible and illustrations of him to bacon, burgers, and fries and a "Welcome to Flavortown" sign, this cooler showcases it all.

The special-edition Guy Fieri Welcome to Flavortown Playmate Pal cooler — $49.99 with a 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine standard 12-ounce cans — is live now at igloocoolers.com/guyfieri, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven't lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That's why we're still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Guy Fieri:

Guy Fieri, chef, restaurateur, New York Times bestselling-author, Emmy Award-winning television host and executive producer began his love affair with food at the age of ten, selling soft pretzels from a three-wheeled bicycle cart he built with his father called "The Awesome Pretzel Cart." After selling pretzels and washing dishes, Guy earned enough money to pursue his dream of studying abroad as an exchange student in Chantilly, France. There he gained a profound appreciation for international cuisine that further strengthened his passion for food. He returned to the U.S. and graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management. In 2006, Guy won Food Network Star and since that time, Guy has created a thriving culinary empire as the host and producer of top-rated TV shows including the long-running, Emmy award-nominated Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, Guy's Ranch Kitchen (for which Guy earned a Daytime Emmy-nomination for Outstanding Culinary Host), and more. A prolific chef, he has opened over 85 restaurants around the world and at sea, from Las Vegas to Atlantic City; from South Africa and Dubai; along with the all-new delivery concept Flavortown Kitchen; as well as authored six best-selling cookbooks. He will be South Beach Wine & Food Festival's 2022 honoree for his outstanding contribution to the culinary industry throughout his career.

