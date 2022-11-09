Submit Release
New Holland wins Best Specialized Tractor at EIMA 2022

London, November 9, 2022

The Tractor of the Year 2023 Awards today named the New Holland T4.120 F tractor "Best of Specialized" at the EIMA International Agricultural and Gardening Machinery Exhibition in Bologna, Italy. New Holland Agriculture, a global agricultural brand of CNH Industrial, developed the tractor with its teams of experts including those from its Engineering Center in Modena, Italy, and plant in Jesi, Italy.

The T4.120 F specialty tractor is part of the new generation of New Holland machines. The tractor's engine, advanced hydraulics and specifications make it the ideal solution for orchard, vineyard and high value specialty crop farmers requiring top performance, comfort, and reliability.

CNH Industrial stands with the world's farmers, and this award recognizes the technology and machinery we are developing to improve their productivity and efficiency.

CNH Industrial CNHI is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian         Anna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

