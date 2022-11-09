Submit Release
Jiffy Lube® Thanks All Veterans With A Special Offer

Enjoy 50% off any oil change from Nov. 11th to Nov. 16th.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube is grateful for the service and dedication of all military personnel who served and continue to do so. They deserve our thanks and appreciation for all they do.

Which is why Jiffy Lube® is announcing a special limited time offer- 50% Off any oil change from November 11th through November 16th. All veterans and active military personnel qualify with valid proof of service.

For those who can't or are unable to make it during those days, remember that Jiffy Lube® has savings all year long. Every day of the year Jiffy Lube® offers 25% off any oil change to all veterans, active military, law enforcement and first responders.

As always, you never have to make an appointment, just stop by your nearest ACE Jiffy Lube® location any time or visit jiffylubespecials.com. Available at participating locations.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jiffy-lube-thanks-all-veterans-with-a-special-offer-301673334.html

SOURCE ACE Jiffy Lube

