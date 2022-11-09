Global Launch of the ILLUMINATIONS Project in Toronto
Exquisite book and artwork are an exploration of biblical stories made accessible to everyone
Illuminations is (a) fascinating and innovative work of Judaic art that draws upon and enhances the Jewish miniature art of former generations.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ILLUMINATIONS Project comprises a stunning book and limited edition prints of the imagery contained within. Art fans, educators, students, and anyone who loves the bible will enjoy this lavishly illustrated book and get lost in the stories connecting biblical history with a contemporary interpretation.
This Project brings to life 82 stories from the bible, called haftarot, through a detailed painting for each one. Artist and author Laya Crust’s miniature paintings “illuminations” and related descriptions convey the rich cultural heritage of the Jewish people.
The global launch event is taking place in Toronto, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Beth David B’nai Israel Beth Am, from 6:30pm–9pm. Starting with a patron's reception with the artist and author Laya Crust, a community-wide celebration that follows is free and open to the public and includes a performance from the Toronto Jewish Chorus. Event details and registration are found on the IllUMINATIONS website, www.haftarah-illuminations.com.
Renowned scholar at the University of Pennsylvania and Hebrew University, Shalom Sabar, shared that Illuminations is “(a) fascinating and innovative work of Judaic art that draws upon and enhances the Jewish miniature art of former generations.”
“I wanted to link the ancient text with Jewish cultural history and today’s world,” Laya Crust said. “The paintings convey the universal truths that span time and are recorded in the Bible.”
Based in Toronto, artist and author, Laya Crust is a soferet, visual artist, and lecturer. She studied design and Jewish thought at the University of Manitoba and continued her art studies at OCAD and The Three Schools of Art in Toronto. She is recognized for her rigorous research into her subject matter, desire for excellence, and detailed imagery. Her work has been exhibited internationally, including at The University of Toronto and the Wolfson Museum in Jerusalem.
ILLUMINATIONS is a project of Beth David B'nai Israel Beth Am. In 2012, Beth David commissioned Toronto artist Laya Crust to paint miniature paintings, or “illuminations,” to create a one-of-a-kind exquisitely illustrated Haftarah scroll.
Laya and Beth David decided to share this unique collection with Jewish art lovers and educators worldwide. Together, they have published “ILLUMINATIONS, An Exploration of Haftarah through Art and History.” This book contains reproductions of all 82 Haftarah paintings, accompanied by commentary and explanatory text. In addition, they have printed individual, limited edition prints of each illumination.
For more information, visit www.haftarah-illuminations.com
