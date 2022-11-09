Global Sausage Or Hotdog Casings Market Share Worth US$2.6 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Sausage Or Hotdog Casings Market size is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sausage or hotdog casings are also demarcated as sausage skin which is taken into account to circumscribe the sausage fillings comprised of grains, spices, and finely ground and seasoned meat. Casings are generally of two types natural and artificial. However, in order to overcome the shortcomings of natural casings, artificial alternatives such as collagen casings, cellulose casing, and fibrous casings came into existence in the early 20th century. Sausages are deemed to be a sound source of iron and vitamin B-12 which are of utmost significance when it comes to ensuring the health of red blood cells. Nevertheless, vitamin-rich sausages help in the production of metalloprotein accountable for oxygen transportation in vertebrates. The global sausage or hotdog casings market outlook is fairly enchanting as demand for ready-to-eat functional food is expanding day after day. On another hand, proliferating fast-food outlets chains, disposable income, and heavy consumption of meat as many life-threatening maladies including cancer have come to the foreground on an unprecedented scale factor set to drive the growth of the Global Sausage Or Hotdog Casings Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Sausage-Or-Hotdog-Casings-Market-Research-513360

Key takeaways:

1. Augmenting demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat foods is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Sausage Or Hotdog Casings Market.

2. A vulnerable supply chain and closed fast food outlets due to the COVID-19 rigorous restrictions are said to reduce the market growth.

Geographically, the Europe Global Sausage Or Hotdog Casings Market accounted for the highest revenue in 2021.

3. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Sausage Or Hotdog Casings Market report.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513360

Segmental Analysis:

1. The artificial casing segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to its cost-effective nature and easy processing as compared to natural casings. As natural casings are fabricated from the intestines of the animal, they are susceptible to infections which is not the case with most artificial options. Also, plastics-based casings have emerged as a great option to prevent bloodshed.

2. However, the online segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the reimposition of traveling restriction as the virus is mutating at the drop of a hat. On another hand, with swift modernization peoples’ perceptions are changing which is driving them toward online options as they extend several benefits like round-the-clock availability and convenient shopping.

3. The Global Sausage Or Hotdog Casings Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 29% of the overall market in 2021.

4. Asia-Pacific segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to proliferating western influence among Asian countries. China, Japan, India are some of the biggest meat consumers in Asia-Pacific. Therefore, heavy meat consumption is driving people to a ready-to-eat option like sausages.

5. On another hand, with rising economic affluence Asian nations such as China, India, Bangladesh is to witnessing a slight surge in their GDP per capita income. As of 2021, Bangladesh's GDP per capita (PPP terms) was revolving around $5,733 whereas, Indian GDP per capita (PPP terms) was $7319.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Sausage Or Hotdog Casings industry are -

1. Devro

2. Kalle

3. A Holdijk

4. Amjadi

5. Viscofan

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513360

