Septentrio showcases mosaic-T timing module at ITSF

The mosaic-T module takes resilience and security to the next level with the recently upgraded ASP+ anti-spoofing functionality combined with Septentrio’s well known AIM+ anti-jamming technology

Leuven, Belgium – November 8, 2022 - Septentrio, a leader in high-precision GNSS** positioning and timing solutions, is showcasing its multi-frequency timing module mosaic-TTM at the International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF) in Dusseldorf. This compact multi-constellation module performs frequency synchronization with nanosecond accuracy. The ASP+ technology in mosaic-T has recently been upgraded to include the OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message Authentication), the latest mechanism from Galileo to thwart GNSS spoofing attacks.

“We are excited to exhibit the mosaic-T timing module at ITSF. The outstanding anti-jam and anti-spoof capabilities of this receiver answer the demands for a resilient timing source in critical applications and infrastructure,” commented Francois Freulon, Head of Product Management at Septentrio.

ITSF is the largest timing and sync event in the world, taking place on November 7 to 10 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Speak with GNSS timing experts from Septentrio in booth 30 at the Kö59 Hotel. For more information about mosaic-T or other Septentrio products please contact the Septentrio team.

* Jamming occurs when GPS frequency is overpowered by other RF radiation, which can be emitted by illegal devices called ‘jammers’. Spoofing is a malicious form of jamming where faulty coordinates are sent into the receiver.

** Global Navigation Satellite System including the American GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, Japan’s QZSS and India’s NavIC. These satellite constellations broadcast positioning information to receivers which use it to calculate their absolute position.

About Septentrio:

Septentrio is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of multi-frequency multi-constellation GPS/GNSS positioning and timing technology for demanding applications. Reliable centimeter-level positioning enables machine automation improving efficiency and safety. Septentrio provides positioning solutions for industrial applications such as robotics, construction, survey and mapping, maritime, logistics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Septentrio has its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium and has a world-wide presence with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Seoul and Yokohama as well as numerous partners around the world. To learn more about Septentrio and its products, visit septentrio.com.







