Ubotica and Open Cosmos Agree to Launch AI Centric Satellite

Dublin, 9 November: Ubotica Technologies™, the leading provider of smarts for smart satellites, and Open Cosmos, leading space mission and data provider, have today signed an agreement to deliver CogniSat-6, the first AI centric CubeSat mission to include autonomous capabilities.

As part of the agreement, CogniSat-6 will carry the flight proven (TRL-9) CogniSat™ edge computing platform to low earth orbit and provide reactive retargeting to optimize image gathering on specific areas of interest identified in-orbit without requiring any intervention from ground stations. This allows faster response times for satellite tip and cue operations, resulting in higher value data gathering which significantly accelerates the mission return on investment (ROI).

Additionally, the mission will be used to execute a wide selection of CogniSat applications. These applications enhance the value of imagery available for analysis through smart AI-enabled compression techniques. This results in a six-fold increase in the usable data received by the ground station when compared with the transmission of uncompressed images and a two-fold increase when compared with the use of standard compression approaches.

Announcing the agreement, Fintan Buckley, Co-Founder and CEO of Ubotica Technologies, said: “CogniSat-6 builds on the solid foundation of flight proven Ubotica technology to deliver the first AI-centric CubeSat mission with autonomous capabilities. CogniSat-6 also uses CogniSat on-board edge computing to realise considerable system savings. For example, applications running on CogniSat-6 will increase the system value by expanding system data throughput or reducing satellite power consumption and cutting downlink costs. Satellite System Designers are already telling us, it is a compelling proposition.”

This mission will be joining the OpenConstellation project: a global, shared satellite infrastructure built and managed by Open Cosmos to enable anyone to access satellite data to address challenges around the climate crisis, energy and natural resources. The OpenConstellation enables businesses, organisations, and national and regional governments to participate and access insightful, actionable data from space for the first time while keeping high levels of governance and security.

Commenting on the agreement Rafel Jorda Siquier, founder and CEO of Open Cosmos, said “We are delighted to announce Ubotica as the first edge computing and AI partner for the OpenConstellation. The OpenConstellation is attracting both private and public partners willing to share infrastructure with the aim to make data and information available to everyone. CogniSat-6 addresses real needs we see from customers and will enable OpenConstellation users to implement comprehensive AI-enabled system developments.” ”

Ubotica is currently hiring for specific roles to support the planned growth. Details are available at www.ubotica.com/careers/

Press Contact: Ubotica@SingletonPR.com

Press contact for Open Cosmos: harry@burlington.cc

About Ubotica

Founded in 2017, Ubotica Technologies provides smarts for smart satellites. Our products and services are used by global space industry partners to deliver real-time insights directly to users.

Ubotica is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a team of AI Engineers based in DCU Alpha, and has a team of Computer Vision Engineers in Spain based in UCLM, Ciudad Real, and a team of space systems experts in the Netherlands based in the Aerospace Innovation Hub at the TU Delft Campus.

The founders of the company have deep expertise in the advanced technology sector globally and have developed innovative technology, successfully brought complex products to market and delivered high value exits including Parthus Technologies, GloNav and most recently Movidius.

About Open Cosmos

Open Cosmos is a business focused on solving the world's biggest challenges through the delivery of satellite missions and the data of the world they can gather from space. This includes designing, building, launching and operating small satellites as well as providing data and services through an innovative platform. Since its creation in 2015, it has developed multiple advanced satellites for telecommunications, earth observation, navigation and science. The company is on a high growth path with presence in the UK, Spain, and Portugal. For more information visit www.open-cosmos.com, our Twitter and LinkedIn.













--