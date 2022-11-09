FRONTLINE RESPONSE SHARES SERVICE DETAILS FOR FRIEND, SUPPORTER WILLIE SPENCE

Hometown Memorial Planned for This Weekend

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontline Response, an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is to rescue individuals out of sex trafficking and homelessness, is sharing details for the hometown memorial service planned to honor friend and supporter Willie Spence. Spence passed away on Tuesday at the age of 23.

The service will be held this Saturday, November 12 at Beth’el Family Worship Center located at 86 Meadow Loop in Nicholls, GA. Services begin at 1:00 p.m. EST with Bishop Dr. Dawn T. Jones officiating and music by the MLK Choir, which Willie was a member of throughout his life.

The Georgia native captured the heart of the nation during his stint on American Idol just last year, with a memorable audition performance of Rihanna’s “Diamonds”, drawing a standing ovation from judge Lionel Richie and praise from judge Katy Perry. Spence had an epic run on the show, drawing praise along the way for his renditions of “The Prayer,” John Legend’s “All of Me,” Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain,” Elton John’s “Circle of Life”, and Coldplay’s “Yellow.” His performances earned him a spot in the show’s final three, where he ultimately finished as runner-up.

After Idol, Spence released a six-song EP, The Voice, in 2021 and was featured on Briana Moir’s 2022 single, “The Living Years.”

In his memory, his family asks that donations be made to his Memorial Fund held by Frontline at www.frontlineresponse.org/willie . Frontline Officials said, “Willie was a beloved friend and heartfelt supporter of our work. We are honored to be a part of celebrating his life, and may the work that we do be an extension of his legacy.”

Officials continued, “Willie’s life is one to be celebrated and we look forward to Saturday’s service to honor a life that was cut short far too soon.”

The service is open to the public.

For requests or inquiries please contact Terry T. Tucker, Esq. (404) 406-6106 or Bishop Dawn Trimm-Jones (912) 592-0291.

