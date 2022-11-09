Carbon Lite Trailers Manufactures distinctive carbon fiber teardrop-style trailer weighing less than half of its rivals

Submit Release
Camping vacations will be simple and convenient thanks to the trailer's solid construction, light weight, and ability to be hauled even by a motorcycle.

USA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RV market is filled with some of the most impressive camper and trailer designs. However, no manufacturer has ever accomplished what Carbon Lite Trailers has managed to achieve. They've designed and manufactured a teardrop-style trailer for the active adventure lifestyle market that's half the weight of its closest competitor, thanks to its carbon fiber build. 

Located in Lakewood, Washington, Carbon Lite Trailers is known for using cutting-edge aerospace technology materials such as carbon fiber in their patent-pending manufacturing process to develop lightweight, strong, extremely durable, and well-designed trailers. The brain behind the company, Chris Durham, has over 35 years of experience in product design, manufacturing, product management, marketing, and business ownership.

Using his extensive knowledge and experience working in the racing, action sports, aerospace, and automotive industries, Chris has developed many innovative products catering to different customer types. His latest innovation, the Rift Carbon Camper, is available in a retro-styling at a fraction of the weight of other trailers of similar styles.

Offering a standard road model and a fully equipped off-road version, some key highlights include:
1) 45O LB DRY WT ROAD MODEL / 660 LB DRY WEIGHT OFF-ROAD
2) POWDER-COATED 3" ALUMINUM FRAME
i) FULLY SURROUNDED BY NERF BAR
ii) RUNNING BOARDS WITH CARBON FIBER INSERTS
3) TIMBREN AXEL-LESS 2000 LB SUSPENSION
4) 15" ALUMINIUM WHEELS
5) OFFROAD TIRES
6) 3 JACK STANDS
7) FULLY INSULATED
8) OVERSIZED TONGUE STORAGE BOX
9) FULL SOLAR PACKAGE
10) CUSTOMIZABLE EXTERIOR GRAPHIC
11) YAKIMA SPORT RACK
12) FANTASTIC FAN
13) YETI OR BATTLE BORN POWER PAK
14)QUEEN SIZE FOLDABLE MATTRESS/SOFA SYSTEM
15) INTERIOR & EXTERIOR LIGHTING

Its lightweight nature means users don’t have to arrange for a pickup to pull it. A range of vehicles, including electric cars, quads, side-by-sides, and even motorcycles, can easily tow the trailer to and from its destination.

While Chris has extensive experience and technical knowledge, designing and manufacturing such an incredible product requires a team. That team is non-other than Chris' own family. His wife, Nancy Durham, has over 20 years of experience in administration, finance, small business ownership, and management. His son, Matthew Durham, has a degree in manufacturing technologies and boasts over 20 years of experience in composite manufacture of sporting goods, automotive, and aerospace products.

Together, the family of inventors, designers, and entrepreneurs has disrupted the camper and trailer market with a one-of-a-kind, lightweight, durable, and smartly designed Rift Carbon Camper, which is now available for order on their website

Chris Durham
Carbon Lite Trailers, Inc
chris@carbonlitetrailers.com

