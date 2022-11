Connie Cleveland won election to East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 4 and Nick Thornton won election to Southeast Judicial District Judgeship No. 2 in voting Nov. 8. The remaining Supreme Court and District Court elections in the state were uncontested.

Link to district court election results: https://results.sos.nd.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?text=Race&type=JD&map=CTY&area=District